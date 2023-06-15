My Fault 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Domingo González’s ‘My Fault’ is an Amazon Prime Spanish drama film revolving around the romance between stepsiblings Noah and Nick. 17-year-old Noah’s life turns upside down when her mother, Rafaella, moves her away from her hometown after she marries a wealthy man, Will Leister. After meeting Leister’s cocky son, Nick, Noah discovers the secret life of gang parties and illegal racing that Nick lives behind his father’s back. Forced to spend time together by proximity, Nick and Noah eventually fall madly in love with each other. However, on the path to their happy ending, the couple faces many obstacles and roadblocks.

Centered around a thrilling, if taboo romance, ‘My Fault,’ titled ‘Culpa Mía’ in the original dub, captivates the audience by making them root for the unlikely couple. As such, viewers who enjoyed the film might be curious to explore Nick and Noah’s relationship further and learn more about their lives in a potential sequel. Therefore, here is everything we know about the possibility of a sequel to ‘My Fault.’

Will There Be a My Fault 2?

‘My Fault’ was released worldwide on June 8, 2023, on Amazon Prime. The film hasn’t received much critical response, and its general audience reviews seem to be lukewarm. However, the story seems to have also found its audience, garnering attention and affection on various social media platforms. Following its release week, the film has maintained an overwhelmingly positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, with many fans praising the story and its characters. Nevertheless, no firm announcements regarding a potential sequel for the film have been made yet.

Although the film wraps up its primary storyline and presents a satisfactory end to the narrative, it also sets the story up for a future in-universe extension. Moreover, the film is an adaptation of Mercedes Ron’s 2017 contemporary romance novel ‘Culpa Mía,’ the first installment in her ‘Culpables’ trilogy. The literary sequel to ‘Culpa Mia,’ ‘Culpa Tuya,’ delves into Nick and Noah’s relationship. In the book, the couple faces the complications their unconventional relationship brings, coupled with the disconnect between them after Noah starts university. The story also highlights Nick’s character as he works through his past baggage.

Since filmmakers took extra care to accurately adapt ‘My Fault’ compared to its bookish counterpart, it’s safe to assume they’ll do the same in the case of a sequel. As such, scriptwriters will have a lot of room to play around with the characters and their tumultuous relationship should the studio greenlight a sequel. At the same time, although an energized fanbase doesn’t always promise a sequel definitively, ‘My Fault’ has all the makings of a teenage romantic drama series. Ron’s works were originally published online on the popular fanfiction site Wattpad. Over the years, pop culture has seen many movies that initially started out as Wattpad stories.

Anna Todd’s infamous ‘After‘ book series has been adapted into four feature films, with a fifth film on the way. Similarly, Netflix’s ‘The Kissing Booth‘ trilogy starring Joey King and Jacob Elordi was adapted from Beth Reekles’ Wattpad-based novels. Both these film series saw considerable support from audiences, especially on social media. Due to the fans’ enthusiastic and eager appreciation of the story, ‘After’ and ‘The Kissing Booth’ were both able to extend their storylines through sequels.

Regardless of low critical response, ‘My Fault’ has proven to be immensely popular among its audience. As of now, the film has already done numbers on its streaming platform and has gained much public attention. In just under a week of fame, lead actors Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara have seen increased popularity on social media as well.

As such, there is certainly a market for a future sequel to ‘My Fault.’ Speculations aside, the final verdict will only come if the film meets or surpasses the studio’s expectations. The gap between the announcement and release date of ‘My Fault’ was just over a year. As such, fans can expect a possible sequel to hit the screens in mid-2024 at the earliest if a sequel gets greenlit soon.

