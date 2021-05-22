Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story takes place in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or “Quirks.” However, the protagonist is initially part of the other 20% and grows up being relentlessly bullied by children with Quirks. His life changes when All Might, the greatest hero on Earth, chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk. Midoriya subsequently begins attending the prestigious U.A. High School, hoping to become a pro-hero someday.

In episode 9, match 4 starts between Katsuki Bakugou, Kyouka Jirou, Hanta Sero, and Rikidou Satou of Class 1-A and Setsuna Tokage, Yousetsu Awase, Kojirou Bondo, and Togaru Kamakiri of Class 1-B. However, it ends in less than 5 minutes with an overwhelming 4-0 triumph for the 1-A team. Bakugou shows that he has finally learned the value of teamwork. After the match, he taunts Midoriya by saying that he is leaving him behind. This inspires the other boy as he and his team prepare to participate in the 5th and final match.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 10, titled ‘That Which Is Inherited,’ is set to release on May 29, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.” On May 9, 2021 (or 12:30 a.m. (24:30) EDT/PDT of May 8), Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 10, the last match of the joint training session will start, with Midoriya, Ochako Uraraka, Mina Ashido, and Minoru Minata on one side and Neito Monoma, Yui Kodai, Reiko Yanagi, Nirengeki Shouda, and Hitoshi Shinsou on the other. The title of the episode likely refers to One For All Quirk and its past users. The episode might depict Midoriya suddenly developing a new Quirk, which has been dormant within One For All until now. Midoriya might lose control of the new Quirk, but Ochako and Shinsou will likely work together to calm him down.

At this juncture, the teachers might consider the prospect of canceling the match. Meanwhile, Midoriya, after being affected by Shinsou’s Brainwashing Quirk, might enter into a dream-like state and speak to the original user of the new Quirk. After he regains consciousness and resumes fighting, the teachers will likely discard the idea of halting the match, realizing that all the students eagerly want to win it.

