Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story is set in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or “Quirks.” However, Izuku Midoriya, the protagonist of the anime, is a part of the other 20%, rendering him a Quirkless individual. Despite enduring relentless bullying since he was a child, Midoriya is full of optimism, courage, and hope. He demonstrates all these attributes in front of the pro-hero All-Might when Midoriya tries to save his childhood bully, Bakugou. Deeply impressed by the boy, All Might chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In season 5 episode 10, match 5 of the joint-training session begins with Midoriya, Ochako Uraraka, Mina Ashido, and Minoru Minata on one corner and Neito Monoma, Yui Kodai, Reiko Yanagi, Nirengeki Shouda, and Hitoshi Shinsou on the other. While trying to catch Neito, Midoriya activates a dormant Quirk called Blackwhip within One For All.

Ochako and Shinsou work together to calm him so that the Quirk will be deactivated. In a dreamlike state, Midoriya meets one of the previous users of One For All Quirk, who reveals that Blackwhip was originally his Quirk. He also tells Midoriya that he will soon manifest the Quirks of other predecessors. When Midoriya regains consciousness, the match continues. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we have got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 11 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 11, titled ‘Our Brawl,’ is set to release on June 5, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.” On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 11, the fifth match will continue. Shinsou might use Capture Weapon to throw Midoriya against the battleground floor. Seeing that he is not using his Quirk, Ochako might ask Midoriya the reason. He will likely tell her that he is afraid of losing control again. But he might have to realize soon that they can’t win the match if he doesn’t use his Quirk. With Midoriya and Ochako busy with Shinsou, Mina and Minoru might have to fight the rest of the members of Neito’s team.

At some point, Neito might finally touch Midoriya and copy his Quirk. However, considering what is happening with Midoriya these days, Neito might not be able to use the Quirk. This will likely allow Ochako to ambush him. As the match progresses and Midoriya becomes comfortable again, he might try to use Blackwhip and surprise his opponents.

