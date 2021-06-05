Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, the superhero action anime ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a tale of courage, sacrifice, and friendship. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, a boy born without any special ability or Quirk in a world brimming with superheroes. Despite this, Midoriya develops a strong sense of duty and fearlessness when he was quite young. He eventually draws the attention of All Might, the greatest hero on Earth, by demonstrating these traits while trying to save his childhood bully from a villain. All Might subsequently chooses the brave Quirkless boy as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 Episode 11, Midoriya, Ochako Uraraka, Mina Ashido, and Minoru Minata win the fifth match against Neito Monoma, Yui Kodai, Reiko Yanagi, Nirengeki Shouda, and Hitoshi Shinsou. Afterward, Midoriya explains how afraid he was when the black tendrils suddenly started coming out of him and thanks Ochako and Shinsou for their help. Mena teases Ochako about how she hugged Midoriya, making the other girl blush. Shinsou figures out that the teachers used the session to see if he can be transferred to the hero course and later learns from Aizawa that he has passed the test. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 12 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 12, titled ‘The New Power and All For One,’ is set to release on June 12, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.” On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 12, Midoriya will likely get together with All Might and Bakugou to discuss Blackwhip’s sudden manifestation. By all indications, Midoriya is the first One For All user who has manifested an additional Quirk, so All Might doesn’t probably have much knowledge about it. Midoriya might spar with Bakugou to see if combat and a sense of danger can draw out the power.

Other students have obviously noticed the strange tendrils that came out of Midoriya, and they might have some questions. Shouto might even ask Midoriya if he now has two Quirks like him. The next episode will likely reveal which class in the hero course Shinsou will join. Later, Aizawa might ask Neito to try copying Eri’s Quirk. Midoriya and Mirio will probably be there as well so that Eri doesn’t get overwhelmed by Neito’s peculiar personality.

