Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story revolves around Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or Quirks. But that doesn’t stop Midoriya from dreaming of becoming a pro-hero someday. His life changes after his encounter with All Might, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk after witnessing the young boy demonstrate incredible courage and selflessness in the face of life-threatening danger.

In ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 Episode 12, The teachers decide which class of the hero course Shinsou will join, though they don’t reveal their decision to the students yet. Midoriya tells All Might and Bakugou about Blackwhip and his dream-like vision of the Quirk’s original user. They unsuccessfully try to bring the Quirk out with a training session between Midoriya and Bakugou. At Aizawa’s request, Neito tries to copy Eri’s Quirk so that he can help her gain control over her ability but discovers that it’s a stockpiling Quirk. Shouto and Bakugou catch a group of purse-snatchers about 30 minutes after gaining their provisional hero licenses. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 13 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 13, titled ‘Have a Merry Christmas,’ is set to release on June 19, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.” On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers

It appears that for the remainder of season 5, ‘My Hero Academia’ is going to adapt Meta Liberation Army Arc and Endeavor Agency Arc of the original manga series. As the title of the upcoming episode suggests, the students of Class 1-A will likely celebrate Christmas. As Shouto and Bakugou defeated a group of criminals shortly after getting their licenses, they might draw some media attention. However, their respective personalities will probably collide during an interview, leading to one of Bakugou’s outbursts. This might prompt the teachers to ask Mt. Lady to give the students much-needed lessons on how to handle the media.

Meanwhile, it might be revealed that Cider House criminals were using Detnerat gear and items during their ill-fated attempt to steal people’s purses. A new group of villains named the Meta Liberation Army might emerge. They might abduct Giran, which will likely lead to a direct conflict between the Army and the League of Villains.

