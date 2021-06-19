Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story is set in a world where 80% of the population is born with a superhero ability or Quirk. However, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, belongs to the other 20%. Since he was a child, he has experienced relentless bullying because of this from children with Quirks. His life changes following a fateful encounter with All Might, the greatest hero on Earth, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In episode 13, Tomura Shigaraki causes widespread devastation in Deika City. 9 days later, Shouto and Bakugou give a disastrous interview after their heroic act of capturing the Cider House gang. This prompts the teachers to bring in Mt. Lady as a guest lecturer to teach the students how to deal with the media. Deku willingly manifests Blackwhip for the first time. The Hero Public Safety Commission asks the school to enroll its students in work-study programs. The students of Class 1-A celebrate Christmas with Eri. After the party, Shouto asks Bakugou and Midoriya to intern along with him at the Endeavor Agency. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 14, titled ‘Off to Endeavor’s Agency!’, is set to release on June 26, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.” On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 14 Spoilers

Bakugou and Midoriya will most likely accept Shouto’s offer. After all, this is a rare opportunity to learn from the current No. 1 hero in the world. When All Might learns about this, he will likely support the idea. Bakugou and Endeavor seem to have similar mercurial personalities, so they may get along splendidly. However, they both have undergone significant changes in recent months, so that’s a factor that’s needed to be considered as well. As for Midoriya, he seems to have gained some control over Blackwhip, so any disaster with One For All will not likely happen.

On New Year’s Eve, the school will likely let the students go back home and celebrate the occasion with their family. Later, Shouto might introduce Bakugou and Midoriya to his father on the first day of internship. Meanwhile, Hawks might continue to supply the Commission information about the League of Villains. It might be revealed that the last person that saw Best Jeanist before he went missing was Hawks.

