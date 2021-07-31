Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, who was born without any superpower or “Quirk” in a world where 80% of the population has them. However, his destiny changes when All Might, Midoriya’s favorite pro-hero, chooses him as his successor.

In episode 18, Midoriya and Bakugou learn the complicated history of the Todoroki family from Fuyumi and Shouto. After leaving the house, Natsuo gets captured by Ending, a deranged villain who wants Endeavor to kill him. As the Flame Hero takes the students back to their dormitory, Ending makes his presence known. Seeing his son in the clutches of a villain, Endeavor becomes too conflicted to save him. But his three students don’t. They save Natsuo and everyone else and capture Ending, foiling his plans of dying in Endeavor’s hands. In the post-credits scene, Endeavor tells Fuyumi that he will build a house for her and Rei. If you are curious about what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 19, titled ‘More of a Hero Than Anyone,’ is set to release on August 7, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 19 Spoilers

‘Endeavor Agency Arc’ ended with the airing of the eighteenth episode. From episode 19, ‘Paranormal Liberation War Arc’ of the original manga series will likely be animated. The third term might start for the students of Class 1-A. They will probably be eager to show off everything they have learned during their work studies. Aizawa and Present Mic might get called to the Tartarus prison and discover that the villain Kurogiri was created from their friend Oboro Shirakumo’s corpse.

Part of the episode might focus on Aizawa, Present Mic, and Oboro and their time at U.A. The audience might learn what ultimately happened to Oboro and how All For One and the League of Villains acquired Oboro’s corpse. In the present day, Aizawa and Present Mic might attempt to bring Oboro’s memories to the forefront in Kurogiri’s mind.

