Based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a shounen superhero action anime series. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary or Quirkless boy living in a world where 80% of the population has powers. However, his life changes when All Might, the Number 1 hero in the world and Midoriya’s personal idol, chooses him as his successor for the “One For All” Quirk. Midoriya subsequently joins U.A. High School with the hope of becoming a professional superhero someday.

The anime series premiered on April 3, 2016, and has since come to be regarded as a pop-culture milestone that has redefined the superhero genre as a whole. ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 premiered on March 27, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 2 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 2, titled ‘Vestiges,’ is set to release on April 3, 2021. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Mukai Masahiro serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. The English dubbed version of the episodes will be available on the platform later. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are set to stream in various South and Southeast Asia regions on Netflix, Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. The Japanese viewers can watch the first four seasons on Netflix Japan.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 2 Spoilers

In the season 5 premiere, the world still hasn’t recovered from Endeavor and High-End’s grand battle in Fukuoka. Even inside the 1-A classroom, it is the main topic of conversation. The students learn from Eraser Head that they will participate in a drill with two of the “Big 3” of the U.A. High School, Suneater and Nejire Chan, serving as their villains. The remaining one, Lemillion, will be the drowning bystander 1-A students need to save. During the drill, 1-A students execute most of their plans flawlessly. However, instead of taking Suneater out, Midoriya (or Deku) asks him to surrender. This prompts Suneater to remind the younger boy that a real villain will not appreciate mercy.

Eventually, Bakugou arrives and defeats Suneater. Even though the drill has ended, he hits the Class 3-A student with a powerful blast, leaving the teachers exasperated. The episode ends as it is revealed that Hawks and Dabi are working together. In episode 2, chapter 191 onwards of the source material might be adapted. Todoroki and his siblings might visit their estranged father in the hospital. Deku might receive a lesson on curtailing his sense of mercy. Hawks might convince Dabi that he earnestly wants to join the League of Villains.

