Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, a young boy born without any Quirks or superpowers in a world where 80% of the population has abilities. Midoriya’s life changes following his fateful encounter with the great pro-hero All Might, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In episode 19, the students of Class 1-A return to school after spending their winter as interns and share their experiences. Meanwhile, Aizawa and Present Mic visit the Tartarus prison to see a villain named Kurogiri. They learn that Kurogiri is a Nomu created from the corpse of their friend, Oboro Shirakumo. The two U.A. teachers try to bring out their friend, hoping that he will reveal secrets of the League of Villains to them. Oboro does come out for a brief moment, says the word “hospital” before vanishing again.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 20, titled ‘My Villain Academia,’ is set to release on August 21, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 20 Spoilers

Episode 20 might go back two months before the current events and depict the League of Villains’ attempts to regain prominence. When the corresponding chapters came out, the manga series’ title was changed to ‘My Villain Academia.’ Looking for valuables, the League might attack the Creature Rejection Clan, which is a cult. If the League face serious opposition, they will probably kill every member of the CRC.

Tomura might recall Kurogiri telling him about an incredible weapon that All For One created for the League. This weapon might turn out to be Gigantomachia, who might have learned that Tomura is supposed to be the successor of All For One. Wanting to test the power of the League, Gigantomachia will attack them.

Read More: Anime Like My Hero Academia