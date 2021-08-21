Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It follows Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in an extraordinary world. He dreams of becoming a pro-hero like his idol, All Might, but he wasn’t born with any ability or Quirk. His life changes following an encounter with All Might, who chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In episode 21, Tomura and the others of the League meet Gigantomachia, the power that All For One left for them. They are transported to Dr. Daruma Ujiko’s facility, where the scientist tests Tomura and later agrees to join them. Tomura then spends one-and-a-half months trying to subdue Gigantomachia. As the episode ends, he and his associates head out to confront the Meta Liberation Army. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 21, titled ‘Revival Party,’ is set to release on August 28, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 21 Spoilers

In episode 21, the League might arrive in the outskirts of Deika City. They will meet Slidin’ Go, who will guide them into the city. The League members will soon discover that all the members of the Meta Liberation Army are in the city for the Revival Celebration, which will mark the official rebirth of the Meta Liberation Army. Meanwhile, Giran might tell Re-Destro that he has made a catastrophic mistake by not considering that League might release one of its Nomus in the city.

As the League members prepare to fight the Liberation Army, Himiko will be confronted by Curious, whose overzealous and near-fanatical nature might even rival Himiko’s insanity. Elsewhere, Gigantomachia will wake up at some point from his slumber and come to Dekia City looking for Tomura.

