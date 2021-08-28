Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story is set in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or Quirks. However, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, was born without any Quirks and has suffered relentless and horrible bullying because of it. His life changes when All Might, Izuku’s favorite pro-hero, chooses him as the successor for his One For All Quirk.

In episode 21, the Revival Celebration of the Meta Liberation Army officially begins. The League of Villains arrives in Deika City, and their fight with the MLA starts. Himiko takes on Curious and ultimately defeats her by developing a new aspect of her Quirk. Elsewhere, Tomura disintegrates an entire group of people by touching only one of them, and Dabi fights an Ice Quirk user named Geten. Twice later finds Himiko unconscious in a storage shed, as Skeptic comes for both of them with his puppets. If you are wondering what’s in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 22, titled ‘Sad Man’s Parade,’ is set to release on September 4, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 22 Spoilers

Episode 22 will most likely focus on the battle between Twice and Skeptic. In the past, Twice was almost killed by the Doubles he created. The incident left him deeply traumatized. By Skeptic’s actions, it’s apparent he is trying to take advantage of Twice’s mental instability. Skeptic’s puppets might attack and try to break an unconscious Himiko’s neck, prompting Twice’s further descent into insanity.

Flashback scenes will explore Twice’s past and show why Giran is so important to him. If the puppets continue to inflict injuries on him, he will finally realize that he is not one of the doubles, freeing his Quirk from self-imposed mental constraints. He will then replicate himself so many times that the number difference between the League and the MLA will not matter any longer.

