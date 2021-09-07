Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in an extraordinary world. Midoriya grew up being bullied by other children but never lost his inherent optimism. Eventually, his life changes when All Might, his personal idol, chooses him as his successor.

In episode 22, seeing Skeptic’s puppets that look like him, Twice loses his sanity. It is revealed that he believes he is not the real Jin Bubaigawara but merely a clone. However, when the puppets continue to torture him, and he realizes that he isn’t vanishing, he realizes that he is the real one. His Quirk then returns to him, and he proceeds to help all his comrades, filling the entire city with his doubles. Later, he invades the Central Tower and rescues Jiran before Tomura brings it down. If you are curious about what is in store for you in the next episode, this is what you need to know.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 23, titled ‘Tenko Shimura: Origin,’ is set to release on September 11, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 23 Spoilers

Episode 23 might focus on the battle between the leaders of the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army. Meanwhile, Dabi will continue to fight Geten, and Twice will face Skeptic. It will be revealed that Tomura’s real name is Tenko Shimura. His father, Kotaro Shimura, will be depicted as an unkind and abusive man who tells his son to forget about heroes. While it seems that Tenko doesn’t have any Quirk, his body often undergoes rapid changes.

Tomura will want to be a hero and learn that his grandmother was a renowned hero of her time. And yet, when his Decay Quirk manifests for the first time, he will go on to kill every last member of his family.

