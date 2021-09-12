Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. The story predominantly revolves around Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy who doesn’t have a Quirk or superhero ability. But his life changes when he meets All Might, one of the greatest heroes on Earth, who chooses Midoriya as his successor for the One For All Quirk. Midoriya subsequently enrolls in the prestigious U.A. High School and hopes to become a pro-hero someday.

In episode 23, Twice makes a clone of Himiko so the latter can get a blood transfusion. Spinner asserts his identity as a hikikomori when Trumpet mocks him for it. Tomura fights Re-Destro and undergoes an awakening. A part of his backstory is revealed. His real name is Tenko Shimura, the grandson of Nana Shimura. Tenko was born without any Quirk and abused his father because he wanted to be a hero. The episode ends as Tomura kills his family.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 24, titled ‘Tomura Shigaraki: Origin,’ is set to release on September 18, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. In the first 13 episodes, the opening theme is “No. 1,” performed by DISH, and the ending theme is “Ashiato,” sung by the peggies. From episode 14 onwards, the opening theme is “Merry-Go-Round” by MAN WITH A MISSION, and the ending theme is “Uso ja Nai” by Soushi Sakiyama. On May 8, 2021, Adult Swim started broadcasting season 5 on its Toonami block.

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions are available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 24 Spoilers

As episode 23 is about how Tenko transformed into a villain, episode 24 might focus on Tenko’s journey to become Tomura. He will have his first meeting with his eventual master, All for One, who will recruit Tenko while being fully aware of his lineage. All For One will start to treat Tenko as his own child, gradually brainwashing him and turning him into his perfect successor.

The trauma from what happened will make Tenko forget his past, which will allow All For One to have a monopoly over the boy’s mind. Tenko might be forced to fight a couple of thugs. Initially reluctant to use his Quirk, Tenko does so after All For one implores him to do what he feels like.

Read More: Anime Like My Hero Academia