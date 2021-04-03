Developed from a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero anime series that has gained a massive worldwide audience for reimagining the superhero genre through the context of Japanese pop culture. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, the ninth user of One For All Quirk, and his fellow students at U.A. High School. The anime depicts their daily lives, the adventures they embark on, and the dangers they face.

On April 3, 2016, the show premiered and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 premiered on March 27, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 3, titled ‘Clash! Class A vs. Class B!’, is set to release on April 10, 2021. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Mukai Masahiro serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. The English dubbed version of the episodes will be available on the platform later. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asia regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 2 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Dabi appears before severely injured Endeavor and Hawks and is about to attack them when Mirko shows up and forces Dabi to retreat. It is revealed that Hawks is trying to get inside the League of Villains. His deep admiration for Endeavor is also revealed. Endeavor tries to mend things with his family with mixed results. We are given Midoriya’s perspective of the closing moments of the season 4 finale when he wakes up with One For All activated on its own.

Episode 2 concludes the adaptation of the Pro Hero Arc of the manga series. So, episode 3 might depict the beginning of the Joint Training Arc, in which students of Class 1-A go head-to-head against those of students of Class 1-B. Midoriya might meet his mentor, Toshinori Yagi (formerly All Might), and tell him about his dream, which might lead to All Might recalling his own dreams about the past users. Midoriya might discover that he can use his Quirk more effectively than ever before. Endeavor might finally have an earnest conversation with Natsuo. He might strive to gain his children’s forgiveness. Hawks might gain access into the inner circle of the League of Villains.

