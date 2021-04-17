Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is an anime show that tells the story of a world where people with abilities or Quirks are quite prevalent. The anime follows Izuku Midoriya, who is among the minority of people that don’t possess any Quirk. That doesn’t stop Midoriya from becoming a complete otaku about superpowers.

His destiny forever changes when he demonstrates incredible courage in front of his idol and the greatest pro-hero ever, All Might. Realizing the potential of the Quirkless boy, All Might chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk. On April 3, 2016, the show premiered and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Season 5 began airing on March 27, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 5 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 5, titled ‘Operation New Improv Moves,’ is set to release on April 24, 2021. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 5 Spoilers

In season 5 episode 5, all the contestants of round 1 might reflect on their performances, wondering how they can get better. Despite his team’s victory, Shinso might think that he didn’t utilize everything he has learned during the match. Then the story will likely move to round 2 of the joint training session between Classes 1-A and 1-B.

In this round, 1-A might be represented by Momo Yaoyorozu, Yuuga Aoyama, Toru Hagakure, and Fumikage Tokoyami, whereas Itsuka Kendo, Kinoko Komori, Shihai Kuroiro, and Manga Fukidashi might represent 1-B. Fumikage’s Dark Shadow might become hostile after Shihai wrenches its control from him. The episode might depict Fumikage’s time as Hawks’ intern in flashback scenes.

We will likely see that Hawks was interested in the League of Villains even then. Hawks again asked for Fumikage during the Hero Work-Studies. We might learn that Fumikage’s time with the current number 2 hero in the world has inspired him to create new and powerful moves. Momo might have to firmly deal with her lack of confidence so that she can earnestly try to lead her team to victory.

