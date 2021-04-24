Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime show. It is set in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or Quirks. The protagonist of the story, Izuku Midoriya, is among the other 20%. He becomes an otaku about Quirks and professional heroes and grows up being relentlessly bullied by children with powers. His life forever changes when he demonstrates incredible courage in front of All Might, the greatest hero on Earth. All Might subsequently choose him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

Midoriya subsequently starts attending U.A. High School, where he and his fellow students work hard to become the future pro-heroes. On April 3, 2016, the show premiered and garnered rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Season 5 began airing on March 27, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 6, titled ‘Foresight,’ is set to release on May 1, 2021. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, round 2 of the Joint Training Session might continue. Komori might cover the entire battleground with mushrooms, successfully camouflaging Kuroiro’s movements. Using the light from Aoyama’s Quirk to figure out their opponents’ location, the 1-B team might launch long-range attacks. Considering their exchange before the round, Kendo probably wants to fight Yaoyorozu one-on-one. To do that, she might have to separate Yaoyorozu from her team. This is where Fukidashi’s Comic Quirk might prove incredibly useful.

Kendo might become overconfident during their fight, not realizing that her chosen opponent shines the best under the direst condition. Meanwhile, Tokoyami might try to engage Kuroiro again but will likely be prevented from doing so by Komori’s mushrooms. This might make Tokoyami realize that the only way they have a chance to defeat their opponents is to find where they are. Yaoyorozu might create a spray that kills fungus and take out Komori’s mushrooms. The round will likely end in the upcoming episode, with the emergence of a clear victor between the two teams.

Read More: Anime Like My Hero Academia