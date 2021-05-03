Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a massively popular superhero action anime. It tells the story of Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary powerless boy born in a world filled with superheroes. He has big and seemingly impossible dreams of following in the footsteps of his idol, All Might, and becoming the greatest hero in the world. One day, All Might witnesses the young boy demonstrate incredible courage and selflessness and chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk, changing the boy’s life forever.

In episode 6, round 2 of the joint training session continues as Momo Yaoyorozu, Yuuga Aoyama, Tooru Hagakure, and Fumikage Tokoyami of Class 1-A battle against Itsuka Kendou, Kinoko Komori, Shihai Kuroiro, and Manga Fukidashi of Class 1-B. Ultimately, the Class 1-B team defeats their opponent quite comprehensively, winning the round 4-0. However, Kendou, their leader, feels that she hasn’t won her personal battle against Yaoyorozu. ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 began airing on March 27, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 7, titled ‘Match 3,’ is set to release on May 8, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, all the players that participated in round 2 might reflect on their respective performances. Komori might apologize for what she did to Tokoyami, and Kendou might go along as Yaoyorozu is taken to the nurse’s office. The participants of round 3 might prepare for their impending match. In this round, Tenya Iida, Shouto Todoroki, Mezou Shouji, and Mashirao Ojiro of Class 1-A might take on Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, Sen Kaibara, Pony Tsunotori, and Juuzou Honenuki of Class 1-B.

Before the match, Tokoyami might tell Todoroki that representing the number 1 and 2 heroes of the world is now on the latter. This might make Todoroki recall some of his training sessions with his father. Match 3 might be the most competitive in the entire session because neither team seems to have a significant advantage. In the meantime, Endeavor might try to reach out to his youngest son by messaging him. When Shouto doesn’t answer, Endeavor might feel immense regret about how cruel he was to his children.

