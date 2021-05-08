Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime show. It is set in a world where 80% of the population has superhero powers or Quirks. However, the protagonist, Izuku Midoriya, is part of the other 20%. The Quirkless boy grows up with an ingrained desire for heroism and knowing that he will never achieve it. His life forever changes after he meets All Might, the greatest hero on Earth and Midoriya’s personal favorite. After witnessing Midoriya demonstrate the essence of heroism by trying to save his childhood bully from a villain, All Might chooses him as his successor for the One For All Quirk.

In episode 7, Kendou goes to the nurse’s office with an unconscious Yaoyorozu. Komori apologizes to Tokoyami for growing fungal spores inside his lungs. The destruction caused by match 2 forces the teachers to take a break and shift the combat zone elsewhere. All Might speaks to Midoriya in private and warns him about his upcoming encounter with Shinsou. Endeavor tries to contact Shouto. Round 3 of the joint-training session begins, with Tenya Iida, Shouto Todoroki, Mezou Shouji, and Mashirao Ojiro of Class 1-A taking on Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, Sen Kaibara, Pony Tsunotori, and Juuzou Honenuki of Class 1-B. ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 began airing on March 27, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 8, titled ‘Match 3 Conclusion,’ is set to release on May 15, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 8, the Class 1-A team might be facing an uphill battle because of Honenuki’s highly effective Softening Quirk. The Class 1-B Team definitely has the upper hand now, and unless Shouto starts using his Fire Quirk, the chances for the Class 1-A seem quite bleak. Shouto has always resented the quirk he has gotten from his father but has come to accept it as a part of him over the years. If he really wants to win this match for his team, he will likely have to embrace his Fire Quirk completely.

Tenya’s updated Quirk might also play an important role in his team’s attempt to secure a victory. However, he might have some problems controlling Recipro Turbo. As they fight each other, Shouto and Tetsutetsu will likely be pushed to their limits. The third match might end without any definitive conclusion.

