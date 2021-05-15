Based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Kouhei Horikoshi, ‘My Hero Academia’ or ‘Boku no Hero Academia’ is a superhero action anime. It revolves around Izuku Midoriya, an ordinary boy born in a world where 80% of the population has superpowers or “Quirks.” For as long as he can remember, Midoriya has wanted to be a professional hero but is forced to accept that he can never be one after his idol, All Might, tells him that. However, when he shows incredible courage in the face of danger, All Might realizes how wrong he has been and picks Midoriya as the successor for his One For All Quirk.

In episode 8, the match between Tenya Iida, Shouto Todoroki, Mezou Shouji, and Mashirao Ojiro of Class 1-A and Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu, Sen Kaibara, Pony Tsunotori, and Juuzou Honenuki of Class 1-B ends in a draw, with each team scoring one capture. Shouto and Tenya apologize to each other for failing to utilize their Quirks to their full potential. The next match begins with Katsuki Bakugou, Kyouka Jirou, Hanta Sero, and Rikidou Satou of Class 1-A fighting Setsuna Tokage, Yousetsu Awase, Kojirou Bondo, and Togaru Kamakiri of Class 1-B. If you are wondering what is in store in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episode 9, titled ‘Early Bird!’, is set to release on May 22, 2021, on ytv and NTV. Studio Bones produced the series, with Kenji Nagasaki and Masahiro Mukai serving as directors and Yousuke Kuroda as the primary writer. Hitomi Odashima and Yoshihiko Umakoshi designed the characters, while Yuki Hayashi composed the music. DISH performed the opening theme, “No. 1,” and the peggies sang the ending theme, “Ashiato.”

Where to Watch My Hero Academia Season 5 Online?

Subscribed viewers can watch ‘My Hero Academia’ season 5 episodes on Funimation with Japanese audio and English subtitles on the same day as they air in Japan. Also, on Funimation, the Portuguese and Spanish subtitled versions will be available. On April 10, 2021, Funimation started streaming the dubbed versions of the episodes. In the US, the season is available on Hulu.

The episodes of season 5 can be watched on Crunchyroll and VRV as well. Scandinavian viewers can watch season 5 with Japanese audio and English subtitles on Wakanim. Viewers in Australia and New Zealand can do the same on AnimeLab. Furthermore, season 5 episodes are streaming in various South and Southeast Asian regions on Viu, Bilibili, WeTV, iflix, and several other Medialink affiliates. Season 5 is also available on Netflix in certain Asian countries, including Japan and India.

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, Bakugou might show that he can also be a team player and leader. He is an extremely powerful hero. His opponents might discover that he has changed his fighting style altogether, making all their preparations for him pretty much useless. The other team’s captain, Setsuna, will likely struggle to adapt to the situation and fail to develop new plans. This will likely cost her team.

Bakugou might chase after Kojirou and walk into a trap set by Yousetsu. One of his teammates, likely Rikidou, will then save him with his Sugar Rush Quirk. As Yousetsu tries to protect himself from Bakugou’s relentless attacks, he might not realize that the other boy is pushing him towards Kyouka and Hanta. In a last-ditch attempt to win the match, Setsuna will probably try to bring order to her team and her actions, but it might be too late by then.

