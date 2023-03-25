My Hero Academia Season 7: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘My Hero Academia‘ is a shounen anime based on Kouhei Horikoshi’s eponymous Japanese manga series. The show revolves around a powerless young boy named Deku who is born into a world where 80% of the population is gifted with some special ability. Although his future seems uncertain to others, Deku is determined to follow in the footsteps of his ideal All Might and become the greatest hero he can be. Things remain quite hopeless for him for several years but he does not give up hope and his patience eventually bears fruit as All Might select him as his successor and passes on his powers to him. It marks the beginning of Deku’s incredible journey to become the greatest.

The story of perseverance, determination, sacrifices, and self-discovery has gripped the anime world for many years now and the show has amassed a huge fan following. First released on April 3, 2016, the series already has six installments or 138 episodes. Following the conclusion of its latest season, millions of fans worldwide are now curious to learn when the show will return with their favorite characters. In case you wish to learn the same, then we have got you covered.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date

‘My Hero Academia’ season 6 released over two cours, whose debut episode premiered on October 1, 2022, while the finale broadcasted on March 25, 2023. It comprises twenty-five episodes each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. Directed by Kenji Nagasaki, the anime features talented voice actors such as Yuuki Kaji, Daiki Yamashita, Nobuhiko Okamoto, Kenta Miyake, Junichi Suwabe, Toshiki Mashuda, and Ayane Sakura.

As far as ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. The action fantasy was renewed for its seventh installment, even before the season 6 finale was released. The news was made official through Twitter, but fans had long anticipated that the series will surely be greenlit sometime around the season 6 finale premiere. This turned out to be true since the first six installments of the anime have covered 36 volumes of Kouhei Horikoshi’s ongoing eponymous Japanese manga series, which already has 37 published volumes in circulation.

Furthermore, the release of the latest season just like every previous installment increased manga sales. But all of this was already expected since ‘My Hero Academia’ has been one of the biggest shounen anime of the last decade. Thanks to its loyal fanbase and brilliant storytelling, season 6 was rated 8.4 on Myanimelist and its reviews were overwhelmingly positive on most platforms as well. There are rumors online that the upcoming installment is also going to be a split-cour, but it is too early to confirm anything. Looking at the previous season release patterns and assuming that there won’t be any unexpected delays, we can expect ‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 to premiere sometime in Q2 or Q3 2024.

My Hero Academia Season 7 Plot: What it Can Be About?

‘My Hero Academia’ season 7 is expected to cover the Star and Stripe Arc, U.A. Traitor Arc, and the Final War Arc. While the villains were busy planning yet another all-out war on the hero society using Tomura as the key man, All Might thought of all possible countermeasures that could prevent the country from collapsing. He will eventually end up asking America’s No. 1 Hero, Star and Stripe (Cathleen Bate) for help.

Although Cathleen will be kind enough to extend all support, she will have the misfortune of potentially fighting against a rejuvenated Tomura who will try to steal her powerful quirk. While the ongoing struggle against the evil forces is already hard enough, things will get complicated when Deku and his friends learn that there is a traitor amongst them, who betrays their trust at the worst possible time.

Read More: My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained