My Liberation Notes Season 2: Renewed or Canceled?

‘My Liberation Notes’ (originally ‘Naui Haebangilji’) is a Korean-language romantic drama TV series. Written by Park Hae-Young and directed by Kim Seok-Yoon, it follows the three siblings Yeom Chang-Hee, Yeom Mi-Jung, and Yeom Ki-Jung, who crave to break the monotony of their daily lives, burdened by responsibilities and inhibitions. However, soon they find their situations changing with the arrival of a mysterious man called Mr. Gu in their village.

Like many other K-dramas, fans love the show for its heartwarming characters, elaborately detailed visuals, and relatable narrative. Apart from this, even critics have given mostly positive reviews for its stellar cast performances and overall feel. Thus, everyone is highly eager to find out when they can see the adventures of the Yeom siblings again. To answer all such queries, here is everything we know so far about ‘My Liberation Notes’ season 2.

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Release Date

‘My Liberation Notes’ season 1 premiered on April 9, 2022, on Netflix. The show concluded its run on May 29, 2022, comprising a total of 16 episodes with an approximate duration of one hour each. The episodes further aired on JTBC every Saturday and Sunday. Now, let’s talk in detail about the sophomore season.

The makers have not yet made any official announcements about a second season being in development. Even so, there is a high probability of the show returning for at least one more time, given its popularity and the massive demand of the viewers. Furthermore, it may follow the pattern of numerous similar K-dramas on the streaming platform like ‘My First First Love,’ ‘Love (ft Marriage and Divorce),’ and ‘Love Alarm,’ which have come out with at least two seasons.

Considering the above points, it is quite likely that the makers shall greenlight the potential second installment of the show in the upcoming months. The time gap between the first two seasons depends upon factors like the availability of the actors and crew members, how long the filming schedule might last, the post-production process, as well as the lineup decided by Netflix. If all this falls into place, ‘My Liberation Notes’ season 2 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q2 2023.

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the probable second season 2 is confirmed, Son Seok-Koo will be returning as Mr. Goo, the enigmatic new inhabitant of the village. Moreover, Kim Ji-Won, Lee El, and Lee Min-Ki shall definitely be reprising the roles of Yeom Mi-Jung, Yeom Ki-Jung, and Yeom Chang-Hee respectively.

Besides them, Lee Ki-Woo may come back as Jo Tae-Hoon and Chun Ho-Jin can appear again as Yeom Je-Ho. Other cast members who shall return in all likeliness include Jeon Hye-Jin (Hyun-Ah), Lee Kyung-Seong (Kwak Hye-Suk), Park Soo-Young (Park Sang-Min), Jung Soo-Young (Jo Kyung-Sun), Kim Ro-Sa (Jo Hee-Sun), and Yang Jun-Myung (Lee Min-Gyu). In addition, new cast members may join as fresh characters to carry on the storyline.

My Liberation Notes Season 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘My Liberation Notes’ season 1 introduces the viewers to the world of the Yeom family. Yeom Chang-Hee is the realistic middle child and only son, who feels directionless after his plans of moving to the city to have new experiences fall through. Thus, he resigns to his fate and gives up on any ambitions in life. On the other hand, Yeom Ki-Jung is the eldest child who feels trapped in her mundane life which revolves around commuting back and forth from Seoul for her job. She is eager to find love and often acts childish due to her tendency to act impulsively than thinking.

Lastly, Yeom Mi-Jung is the youngest member of the trio, who is rather lonely due to her introverted and timid nature. Despite that, she is determined to change her circumstances and break free from her dull routine. Little do the siblings expect, that their lives are about to be deeply impacted by Mr. Gu, who is a new resident in their neighborhood. No one barely knows anything about him, except for the fact that he is a drunkard who minds his own business.

While Mr. Gu doesn’t open up to anyone, Yeom Mi-Jung surprisingly approaches him and gets through to him, resulting in a sweet and special bond forming between them. Gradually, he starts helping around the Yeom household, hence regaining his purpose and changing his life. While the debut season focuses on Mr. Gu’s transformation and how it impacts the Yeom siblings, the potential second season may delve deeper into his past and also help determine whether the trio can finally fulfill their dreams or not. Also, new characters may introduce fresh twists in the lives of the protagonists.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix