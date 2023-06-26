My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Mashiro’s eponymous Japanese manga series, ‘Yamada-kun to Lv999 no Koi wo Suru’ or ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ is a romantic-comedy anime. The show follows Akane Kinoshita, an ordinary college student whose boyfriend breaks up with her for another girl and leaves her with countless memories that make her miserable. In order to get back her ex-boyfriend, she downloads Forest of Savior, a game that they used to play together. That’s where she accidentally runs into the introverted gaming legend Akito Yamada. She manages to convince him to help her with her scheme, and they start frequently interacting with each other.

Despite their differences, Yamada and Akane cannot help but get drawn to each other, and their bond only grows stronger with time. First released on April 2, 2023, the rom-com series focuses on two diametrically opposite characters who cannot overlook the beauty in each other’s inner qualities. The heartwarming story of Yamada and Akane has touched the hearts of millions of viewers across the globe, and the show has gained a huge fan following. After the premiere of the season 1 finale, these fans are now eager to learn when their favorite characters will return on screen again. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999 Season 2 Release Date

‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ season 1 released on April 2, 2023, and concluded a few months later on June 25, 2023. The series comprises thirteen episodes, each with a runtime of about twenty-three minutes. The show is directed by Morio Asaka and features some of the best voice actors in the industry, including Kouki Uchiyama, Inori Minase, Natsuki Hanae, Ai Kakuma, Nobuo Tobita, Saori Oonishi, and Rio Tsuchiya.

As far as ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ season 2 is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The show has not been officially greenlit for production as of now. Studio Madhouse is yet to make a comment on the show’s future, but it appears that fans may get a piece of good news in the near future. Soon after the premiere of the season 1 finale, it was announced that some information about ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ would be made public during the Anime Expo Mangamo Panel, which is going to be held on July 3, 2023.

The anime renewal will hardly be a surprising outcome in this scenario as ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ boasts a decent global fanbase. Interestingly, it has a really good overall rating on MyAnimeList, and its reviews on almost all online platforms are overwhelmingly positive. Usually, the availability of source material is a huge headache for the anime renewal committee when making a decision about a show’s future. In the case of ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999,’ they do not have to worry that much as there is more than enough content for at least one more season.

"Loving Yamada at LV999!" will have New Anouncements & an Outlook for the series future on July 3, 2023 during the Anime Expo Mangamo Panel! (Anime Season 2? Possible English Print Release? I can work with both!) Eng Release @mangamoapp (Yamada-kun to Lv999 no koi o suru) pic.twitter.com/gtTI6NWFI5 — Manga Mogura RE (@MangaMoguraRE) June 23, 2023

However, it is still not entirely certain that the announcement made during the Anime Expo Mangamo Panel will be about the second installment of the rom-com series. In case there is no update regarding it in the coming months, then fans may have a long wait ahead of themselves because of Madhouse’s busy schedule. However, that is a less probable scenario. Considering things do pan out favorably, and the show gets renewed in the near future, ‘My Love Story with Yamada-kun at Lv999’ season 2 will premiere sometime in late 2024.

