My Name Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Korean dramas are lately causing sustained explosions on Netflix, and for good reasons. Director Jin-min Kim and writer Ba-da Kim are seemingly interested in forming a complete female subjectivity in revenge thriller k-drama ‘My Name’ (alternative title: ‘Undercover’). After the death of her gangster father, a teenager becomes tangled up in the criminal underworld under the menacing guidance of her father’s drug kingpin buddy. Upon the insistence of the kingpin, the teenager becomes a dirty cop to help the mafia organization.

While the fire of revenge blinds her, truth often escapes her eyes, and she becomes a pawn in a mastermind’s game. After its release, the Netflix original noir thriller has garnered an overwhelming response, thanks to its detailed characterization, complex story arcs, and a distinct visual approach. On top of it, stellar acting by famous k-drama star So-hee Han drives the message home. Do not run after revenge, but you may as well ask about the forthcoming follow-up season, especially after the bloodbath of a season finale. Well then, let us probe further regarding the matter.

My Name Season 2 Release Date

‘My Name’ season 1 premiered on October 15, 2021, globally on Netflix. The first season packs eight episodes with runtimes ranging from 45 minutes to about an hour each. Let us now consider the possibilities of a sophomore season.

Although the producers are yet to put anything concrete on paper, the possibilities, it seems, are endless. Korean dramas are pushing beyond their niche audience group by the day. Following the breakthrough success of ‘Squid Game,’ there is even more enthusiasm surrounding new Korean ventures on the popular streaming platform. However, being Korean does not guarantee the excellence of the production – it has to create compelling chemistry to plunge the audiences into the make-belief world.

As a series, ‘My Name’ ticks all the boxes to be a hit. It has an engaging story, noir-tinted mystery, complex characters, and a decidedly humane perspective. The characters are believable, and the audiences subsequently get immersed into the revenge tragedy.

The duration of a drama characterized by revenge is only till the protagonist exacts revenge. And in the finale, Yoon Ji-woo chooses to become the predator rather than the prey, realizing her monstrous self. Without spoiling much, it is fair to say that the first season ends on quite a tragic note, although the story is more or less conclusive. As often happens in tales of vengeance, the finale eliminates some key characters.

However, Jiwoo is still alive, and she may choose to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a diligent cop. Cha Giho also lives, and he may find Jiwoo helpful. However, she may also go to jail after the bloody finale, and in that case, the follow-up season may chronicle her life from one gang to another. Therefore, maybe the second season is still a possibility.

Although pinpointing the release date would be difficult without any official announcement, Netflix usually takes a few months to see the early reaction of the fans. Thanks to the favorable response, Netflix may renew production for a second season by the end of 2021. In that case, ‘My Name’ season 2 may premiere sometime in late 2022 or early 2023.

My Name Season 2 Cast: Who Can be in it?

Due to the visceral violence of the show, characters die too often. No official announcement has been made regarding changes to the cast in the next season, but So-hee Han will reprise her central role of Yoon Jiwoo in all likelihood. Hee-soon Park’s character Choi Mujin probably dies in the season finale of the first season. Still, we cannot altogether dismiss the possibility of his comeback for a second haul. Among other characters who remain alive, Sang-ho Kim’s character Cha Giho may have a significant part to play in the following season. In flashback, we may see Yoon Kyung-ho in the role of Yoon Donghoon.

My Name Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The first season ends on a pensive note as the vision turns inward. After getting to know the truth about Jiwoo’s identity, Pildo takes her to the beach house. However, on their way back, Jeon Pildo is shot dead. Jiwoo finally musters some courage and goes to teach Choi Mujin a lesson. She finally comes out of the influence of Mujin. Choi Mujin intently waits for her, and when she arrives, he knows that one of them has to die. Choi Mujin is defeated in fair combat and seemingly dies on the scene.

The creator may take up a lot of avenues for the second season. It may go back and revisit the timeline of Yoon Donghoon. Cha Giho may recollect more about Donghoon, and we may come to see more shades of his life. On the other hand, Jiwoo will have a difficult time coping with the loss of Pildo. Meanwhile, a new drug empire may arise from the ruins of Dongcheon. Hopefully, we shall know more about the developments following an announcement.

