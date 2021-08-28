Developed from a Japanese light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ or ‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ is an isekai reverse-harem fantasy TV anime. It tells the story of Catarina Claes, a noble girl who discovers that she is a reincarnation of an otaku after suffering a head injury. Furthermore, the world she has been reborn in is that of her favorite game, ‘Fortune Lover,’ and she is supposed to be its primary antagonist. But Catarina has hardly ever done what she is supposed to do, so she embarks on an incredible adventure to change her future.

The anime’s first season originally aired from April 5, 2020, to June 21, 2020. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 (also known as ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X’) episode 10, titled ‘Keith Disappeared… Part 2,’ is set to release on September 4, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi. In certain regions of Asia, the episodes are simulcast on Animax Asia. Studio Silver Link developed the series, with Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu leading the writing staff. Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu jointly worked on the music, while Miwa Ooshima handled the character designs. Angela sang the opening theme track, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!”, and Shouta Aoi sang the ending theme track, “give me ♡ me.”

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day they air in Japan. The episodes are also available on VRV. Viewers in Asia can watch the series on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers

In episode 9, Catarina starts to feel a bit overwhelmed by all the attention she receives from Geordo. Keith asks her whether she wants to get married to the prince. Caterina says she doesn’t and reminds him that the royal life isn’t for her. Hearing this, Keith looks distant and thoughtful, but Catarina doesn’t notice. Later, her mother berates her for walking in the hall with dirty feet.

The following morning, people in the Claes household discover that Keith is missing. Catarina’s mother presumes that Keith left because he became tired of taking care of Catarina. This prompts a guilt-ridden Catarina to go look for her brother with Geordo, Maria, Sora, and Larna/Suzanna. Using the magical teddy bear that Suzanna created for Jeffrey, the group begins searching for Keith. As the episode ends, it is revealed that Keith’s biological brother, Thomas, is behind the kidnapping. In episode 10, Thomas’ backstory might be explored. We might learn the identity of the mysterious woman accompanying him.

