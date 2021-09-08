‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ or ‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on a Japanese light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka. The series centers upon an ordinary otaku who gets reincarnated as a noble girl in her favorite game ‘Fortune Lover.’ However, she knows that regardless of the choices she makes, her character ends up dying in the game, so the protagonist decides to forge her own path to ensure her survival and eventual return to the real world. The first season of the series aired from April 5, 2020, to June 21, 2020, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 episode 11 titled ‘Keith Disappeared… Part 3,’ is all set to premiere on September 11, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi. The series is animated by Silver Link, with Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu overseeing the scripts.

Miwa Ooshima has designed the characters while the music composition is handled jointly by Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu. Angela performed the opening theme song, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!” and Shouta Aoi sang the ending theme song, “give me ♡ me.”

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 is available for streaming on Crunchyroll with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles. You can watch the latest episodes on VRV as well. Platforms like iQIYI and Bilibili also have the series in their catalogs.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers

In episode 10, the relentless search for Keith using the magical teddy bear bears no fruit as Catarina and her friends continue to look for the smallest information about his whereabouts. Once they get tired, the group decides to call it a day and go to the inn to have some rest after participating in the search to the best of their abilities.

Catarina is overwhelmed by emotions and no longer wishes to eat when she is sitting at the dinner table; therefore, she chooses to go to bed early. Luckily, she shares the room with Maria, who expresses her gratitude for sticking to her side regardless of the situation. But Catarina believes that she did nothing to benefit her and the credit for her development goes entirely to her alone.

She later realizes that everyone back home must be worried about them, so she decides to write a letter explaining everything. After a brief conversation with Raphael, Larna gets to know that Keith has definitely not run away, which makes it abundantly clear that he is probably kidnapped. Maria has strange visions of Keith getting tortured by black magic, which terrifies her, and soon Larna tells everyone that he has surely been kidnapped, confirming her worst fears. In episode 11, Catarina and her allies will learn about Keith’s whereabouts and find out that he is abducted by his biological brother, Thomas.

