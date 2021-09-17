My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 12: What to Expect?

‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ or ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ is an isekai TV anime that follows a young otaku who ends up in her favorite game named ‘Fortune Lover.’ After her reincarnation in a noble family, she suddenly regains all memories of her past life, and it does not take her long to realize that irrespective of the choice she makes, her character is going to die. So, the protagonist comes up with an elaborate scheme to avoid her tragic fate. The anime’s first season aired from April 5, 2020, to June 21, 2020, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 episode 12, titled ‘The Graduation Ceremony Has Arrived…,’ is slated to premiere on September 18, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi at different times. Silver Link has developed the show with Megumi Shimizu leading the writing staff and Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team.

Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu have composed the series music while the characters are designed by Miwa Ooshima. The opening theme song, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!” is sung by Angela and the ending theme song, “give me ♡ me,” is performed by Shouta Aoi.

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

Season 2 of the isekai fantasy series is accessible for streaming on Crunchyroll with English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian subtitles and English audio. You can also head to VRV to watch the latest episodes of the show. Fans from Asia can access ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 on Bilibili and iQIYI.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 11, Catarina and her friends go to their inn for some rest after an unsuccessful day of search for Keith. The following morning they head to a mansion nearby but notice that it is heavily guarded. In order to not draw too much attention towards them, they use Sora as a distraction and enter the mansion without causing any alarm. Meanwhile, when they find the right opportunity, Sora, Geordo, and Larna get rid of the guards. After some careful inspection, Catarina manages to find Keith who is held in a secret room. Unfortunately, he is in a bad state and going closer to him seems dangerous because of the dark aura that surrounds him.

However, Catarina with no regard for her own well-being approaches him. Luckily, just when she is about to get too close to the dark aura, Geordo’s gift activates and saves her. Keith wakes up but soon a mysterious young girl confronts Catarina and Geordo. She tells them that they will ultimately get to meet each other again, raising a lot of questions for both of them. However, since they have now saved Keith, Catarina and her friends return to their home. When they are alone Keith finally manages to gather enough courage to confess his love for her savior. In episode 12, Catariana and her friends will celebrate the graduation ceremony. The protagonist will find herself conflicted over a personal decision.

