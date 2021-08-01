Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ or ‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ is an isekai reverse-harem fantasy TV anime. It tells the story of a young noble girl named Katarina Claes, who suffers a minor head injury and regains the memories of her past life. She used to be an otaku, and now she has reincarnated as the villainess of her favorite game, ‘Fortune Lover.’ She refuses to accept her fate and sets out to make her own destiny.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 (also known as ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X’) episode 6, titled ‘I Had a Summer Adventure…’ is set to release on August 7, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi. In certain regions of Asia, the episodes are simulcast on Animax Asia. Studio Silver Link developed the series, with Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu leading the writing staff. Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu jointly worked on the music, while Miwa Ooshima handled the character designs. Angela sang the opening theme track, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!”, and Shouta Aoi sang the ending theme track, “give me ♡ me.”

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day they air in Japan. The episodes are also available on VRV. Viewers in Asia can watch the series on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, after Gerald has kissed Katarina, she wakes up believing it’s all to be a dream. Her admirers have suddenly become overprotective of her, and Katarina can’t figure out why. Meanwhile, Larna Smith turns out to be Suzanna Randall, Jeffrey’s fiancée. She visits Jeffrey to report that David Mason, a member of the court faction built around Jeffrey, is behind the kidnapping. Jeffrey declares that he will punish Mason for his actions.

Jeffrey and his three brothers reminiscence about their younger days. Their mother made Jeffrey promise that he will take care of his siblings, and that’s what he has done all these years. Susanna dryly notes his love for siblings is a borderline obsession. When they were children, Jeffrey forged individual relationships with his brothers and helped them get closer to each other. Alan and Gerald’s relationship was further helped when Katarina came into their lives.

After successfully getting away from her admirers, Katarina runs into Gerald, who reveals that the kiss earlier wasn’t a dream, before kissing her again. Her other admirers might see them and come rushing in, and they all might start fighting over Katarina. In episode 6, Keith might suddenly go missing, making Katarina wonder whether he has been abducted. Meanwhile, their mother might claim that Keith has grown tired of taking care of his older sister and left home.

