‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ or ‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ is an isekai fantasy TV anime based on Japanese light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka. The show follows Catarina Claes, a young noblewoman who realizes one ordinary day that she once used to be an otaku in another world. It comes with a crushing realization that she is now part of a game world where all her decisions will lead to her doom.

So, she decides to take a proactive approach to ensure that she saves her life so that she may return to her real-world someday. Season 2 premiered on July 3, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know need to about it.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 episode 8 titled ‘I Made a Match…’ is all set to premiere on August 21, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at different times on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi. The series is developed by studio Silver Link with Megumi Shimizu overseeing the scripts and Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team.

Miwa Ooshima has designed the characters, and the music is composed by Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu. The opening theme track, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!”, is performed by Angela while Shouta Aoi has performed the ending theme track, “give me ♡ me.”

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

You can watch ‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 on Crunchyroll with English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles and original Japanese audio. All-new episodes are accessible on VRV. People in Asia can watch the show on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers

In season 2 episode 7, revolves around Larna, who introduces Catarina and her friends to a wish-granting dollhouse unbeknownst to what will transpire soon afterward. As soon as the dollhouse activates itself, Sophia, Alan, and Geordo begin to delve deeper into their sincerest desires while Larna, Anne Raphael, and Sora observe them. It turns out every one of them wishes to be with Catarina and imagine different scenarios where they are with her. However, the situation soon spirals out of control, and Raphael and Anne have to find the doll in order to rescue them.

Meanwhile, Geordo and others still are lost in their dreams where they want to rise to different positions of power or prestige with Catarina on their side. Luckily, Anne finds Catarina and Raphael, who were already not happy with the work environment of the Department of Magic. They soon find the doll and manage to subdue it so that they can save everyone. In episode 8, Catarina and her friends will find themselves in big trouble. Meanwhile, Anne will continue to be evasive about her dreams and will avoid talking about them with Catarina.

