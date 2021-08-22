Based on a Japanese light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi and illustrated by Nami Hidaka, ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ or ‘Otome Game no Hametsu Flag shika Nai Akuyaku Reijou ni Tensei shiteshimatta…’ is an isekai reverse-harem fantasy TV anime. It revolves around Catarina Claes, who one day has an accident and suddenly discovers that she is the reincarnation of an otaku. She also realizes that she has reincarnated in the world of her favorite game, ‘Fortune Lover,’ as its main antagonist. Refusing to accept her destiny as it is, Catarina sets out to change it.

The anime’s first season originally aired from April 5, 2020, to June 21, 2020. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date

‘My Next Life as a Villainess’ season 2 (also known as ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! X’) episode 9 is set to release on August 28, 2021, in Japan. The episode will air at various times on JNN (MBS, TBS, BS-TBS), At-X, and BS Asahi. In certain regions of Asia, the episodes are simulcast on Animax Asia. Studio Silver Link developed the series, with Keisuke Inoue helming the directorial team and Megumi Shimizu leading the writing staff. Hanae Nakamura, Tatsuhiko Saiki, Miki Sakurai, Natsumi Tabuchi, and Shu Kanematsu jointly worked on the music, while Miwa Ooshima handled the character designs. Angela sang the opening theme track, “Andante ni Koi wo Shite!”, and Shouta Aoi sang the ending theme track, “give me ♡ me.”

Where to Watch My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the episodes with original Japanese audio and English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian subtitles on Crunchyroll on the day they air in Japan. The episodes are also available on VRV. Viewers in Asia can watch the series on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Next Life as a Villainess Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8, Nicol decides to suppress his feelings for Catarina as she is engaged to his friend and tells his family that he will like to meet prospective brides. Soon, offers pile up at their home. However, he asks not to let his sister find out about this, knowing what her reaction will be. No matter how much he tries, he can’t get Catarina out of his head and spends the meetings with other women thinking of Catarina. Eventually, he meets Fray Randall, who has no intention of marriage, and she helps him come to terms with his feelings for Catarina.

Fray’s friend, Ginger, is baffled by Catarina’s general disposition but develops a soft spot for the other woman when Catarina defends her from two gossiping women. It is later revealed that Fray deeply admires Catarina. In the post-credits scene, a hooded figure prepares to cast a spell. In episode 9, the identity of the mysterious person in the hood might be revealed. The group might learn about Nicol’s misadventures and tease him about it.

