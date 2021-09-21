My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3: Release Date and Plot Details

‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ is a fantasy isekai anime that follows an ordinary otaku girl who gets reincarnated in Fortune Lover—one of the games she used to play as the young daughter of a noble family. Unfortunately, it does not take long to dawn upon her that her character is the main antagonist and is almost guaranteed a terrible fate in each end. However, instead of dreading her circumstances, the protagonist decides to cautiously make each move to avoid her cruel destiny. Based on a light novel series written by Satoru Yamaguchi, the show first premiered on April 5, 2020.

It received positive reviews from critics who praised it for its gripping storytelling and brilliant character development. The show soon intrigued isekai anime fans and became a popular name in the anime fandom. After the conclusion of season 2, viewers are eager to learn more about the show’s upcoming season. If you are looking for similar information, then look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3 Release Date

‘My Next Life As A Villainess’ season 2 released on July 3, 2021, and concluded a few weeks later on September 18, 2021. It comprises 12 episodes with a runtime of about 22-24 minutes each.

As far as the upcoming installment of the fantasy isekai anime is concerned, Studio Silver Link is yet to announce the show’s renewal officially. Although an update is expected in the coming days, we do have a piece of good news for the fans in the meantime. Just a day prior to the premiere of the season 2 finale, the official Twitter account of ‘My Next Life As A Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ announced a movie. Although there has been no release date for the film yet, it is surely a positive sign for the show’s fans who are expecting another season.

Since the previous installment ends on a cliffhanger with Catarina learning about the sequel of Fortune Lover II, the creators have left a lot of room for speculation. Furthermore, the series is yet to cover several volumes of Satoru Yamaguchi’s light novel. Although its popularity took a hit, the isekai anime still has a good overall rating to warrant another season. Therefore, we expect ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!’ season 3 to release sometime in later 2022.

My Next Life As A Villainess Season 3 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In the season 2 finale, Catarina and her friends return home after finding Keith. Having graduated from the Magic Academy, they now finally celebrate their success at the ceremony. Once the party is over, Keith confesses his love for Catarina as soon as they are on their own. Her adoptive brother’s feelings perplex the protagonist, who realizes that it would be better to have a discussion about the same with others. Later that night, she has a conversation with Mary, Sophia, and Maria before going to bed. When she falls asleep, the protagonist dreams about Fortune Lover II and even meets Cyrus Lanchester and Dewey Percy. The following morning when Catarina head to the Department of Magic accompanied by Maria, she is shocked to see the same people from the game.

In season 3, after her graduation, the protagonist will start working in the Magic Tool Laboratory at the Magical Ministry. However, the villainess will soon learn that her hopes of happy days were just childish fantasy as she will most likely enter the sequel of the Fortune Lover game. The upcoming installment will also focus on Catarina’s relationship with Keith, who now has confessed his love for her twice. Furthermore, Dewey Percy, the boy genius whom Catarina has already met, will likely form a romantic relationship with Maria.

