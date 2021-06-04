After a stellar premiere week, ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ continued to carve a place for itself in the hearts of the audiences in its second week, airing episodes 3 and 4 on consecutive nights. So far, the four episodes of the fantasy romance series have explored the constantly complicating relationship between Shin Woo-yeo, the titular Gumiho (a nine-tailed fox), and Lee Dam, his human roommate. You can find a detailed summary of the events so far in the recap section. While you eagerly wait for the quirky K-drama’s new episode, allow us to give you a sneak-peak at what’s in store for ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 5.

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 5 Release Date

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 5 releases on June 9, 2021, at 22:40 KST on TVN. The first season consists of 16 episodes, and new episodes air on the cable channel bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Where to Stream My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 5 Online?

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 5 will be available to stream online on iQIYI shortly after its television broadcast. Subscribers of the streaming service can watch the new episode at no additional cost.

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ will likely provide us with more backstory about Woo-yeo’s past and how exactly the transformation process works. Since Woo-yeo has been friends with Hye-sun who is now a human for a long time there is definitely a missing piece of the puzzle hidden in their friendship that could be uncovered in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Dam will have her hands full with dealing with her feelings for Woo-yeo, and she will go to great lengths to dismiss them. Likewise, Sun-woo’s advances will also continue to trouble Dam.

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 4 Recap

By the fourth episode of ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho,’ we learn that Shin Woo-yeo has roamed the earth for 999 years. It has taught him how to charm people while also being wary of them. Woo-yeo longs to become a human and is close to getting his wish fulfilled. One night, he accidentally meets the cheerful college student, Lee Dam, who, after a comedy of errors, ends up swallowing Woo-yeo’s bead.

Woo-yeo reveals his true form to Dam and explains that the bead contains human energy he has been collecting for turning into a human. If the bead remains inside Dam for over a year, she will die, and he will fail in his quest. Therefore, the two must live together so that he can protect the bead and find a way to extract it from Dam when the time is right. Meanwhile, Dam, who has never dated in her life, finds herself living with an attractive man.

We also learn that Woo-yeo’s rival, Yang Hye-sun is actually a friend of his who is also a former Gumiho turned human. Hye-sun is skeptical of Woo-yeo’s cohabitation plan for reasons unknown. Elsewhere, at the college, Dam learns about the various side effects the bead has on her. The biggest among them is that she must avoid men born in the Year of the Tiger at all costs as it causes severe physical distress to her. Gye Sun-woo, a ladies’ man born in the Year of the Tiger, becomes interested in Dam after she constantly avoids him.

Read More: Best KDramas on Netflix