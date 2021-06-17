After seven episodes, ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ is nearly halfway through its run with the introduction of Woo-yeo’s enemy. The man in question, who is an assailant, is after everyone close to Woo-yeo, which raises concern about his roommate Lee Dam’s safety. While leafing through some books at a store, Lee Dam encounters an intriguing figure. If you want a detailed summary of the seventh episode, you can check out the recap section. Now, without further ado, let’s go through the details of ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 8!

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 8 Release Date

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 8 will air on June 17, 2021, at 9:40 am ET on TVN. The first season consists of 16 episodes, and new episodes air on the cable channel bi-weekly on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Where to Watch My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 8 Online?

‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 8 will be available to stream online on iQIYI shortly after its original premiere. You can subscribe to the streaming service to catch the latest episodes.

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 8 Spoilers

The eighth episode of ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ might let us into the dangers lurking around Woo-yeo and Hye-sun. As revealed by the male mountain deity, there is a lot at stake which eventually prompts Woo-yeo to repress his feelings for his roommate and instead let go of her. Lee Dam, who is also in love with him, will be devastated at his decision. You can check out the preview of the upcoming episode here!

My Roommate is a Gumiho Episode 7 Recap

In ‘My Roommate is a Gumiho’ episode 7, Shin Woo-yeo’s colleague is struck down by his enemy, desperate to snatch the marble from the male Gumiho. After hearing news about the incident, he heads to the police station looking for information about the other murders. It turns out that the victims are all related to him, so he thinks his roommate Lee Dam might be the assailant’s next target.

Yang Hye-sun agrees to look out for her on the campus in case the assailant finds his way there. On the other hand, Lee Dam visits a bookstore and finds a book written by a Gumiho. However, as soon as she grabs it, she sees the form of the male mountain deity that Woo-yeo and Hye-sun knew. This alarms Woo-yeo. Lee Dam later finds a handmade portrait of a woman inside the poetry book she borrowed from him. On being probed by her, Woo-yeo finally admits that the woman was his first love from years ago.

Meanwhile, the male deity who Lee Dam runs into meets Woo-yeo and Hye-sun to warn them about future dangers that could befall the duo. He also opens up about his own mission. After looking deep into the matter, Woo-yeo decides to break away from Lee Dam to ensure that she is safe. He also reveals that he had always known how to extricate the marble from her body but lied about it so he could be next to her. But now, the situation has gone too far, and the only reasonable thing to do is to take it out.

