My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Based on a manga series written and illustrated by Shiromanta, ‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ or ‘Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi’ is a slice-of-life romantic comedy TV anime. The story revolves around Futaba Igarashi, a short and petite young woman whom strangers often erroneously believe to be a child. She seems to be perpetually irritated at her older colleague Harumi Takeda, who is the complete opposite of her in terms of personality and stature. The series explores all the intricacies of the relationship between them. Here is everything you need to know about the pilot episode of the anime.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 1 Release Date

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ Episode 1, titled ‘Each Other’s Stride,’ is set to release on October 10, 2021. Studio Doga Kobo developed the series, with Ryouta Itou helming the directorial team and Yoshimi Narita leading the writing staff. Hiroaki Tsutsumi provided the music, while Jikou Abe did the character designs. Voice actors Tomori Kusunoki, Saori Hayami, Reina Aoyama, and Aoi Koga performed the opening theme track “Annoying! San San Week!” Meanwhile, the ending theme track, “Niji ga Kakaru Made no Hanashi,” was performed by Yui Horie.

Where to Watch My Senpai Is Annoying Season 1 Online?

Episodes of the anime with original Japanese audio and English subtitles are simulcast on Funimation and Wakanim (Scandinavia). French, Russian, and German subtitled versions are available on Wakanim. Spanish and Portuguese subtitled versions are available on Funimation. Viewers in certain regions of Asia can reportedly watch the episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 1 Spoilers

If it weren’t for her senpai Harumi Takeda, Futaba Igarashi’s life would be perfect. She lives in the city and has a new job. But she finds Takeda, who is her co-worker, incredibly annoying. In the pilot episode, Futaba will be irritated after being treated like a child by her tall and boisterous senpai. But even she will notice how he always takes care of her. He steps in if she is harassed at the office. If she’s drunk, he takes her home. Whenever she makes an error with her work, he is there with her to apologize to the boss. But neither she nor he might entertain any idea of a romance with each other. In fact, if she broaches the subject, he will probably say that he views her as a child, referring to her height and irritating her further.

One day, while commuting together, Takeda will catch a man filming under Futaba’s skirt and will throw him over his shoulder with a judo move. Although this might make Futaba less irritated at him, that moment will not last long, and their hilariously antagonistic relationship will continue.

Read More: Best Rom-Com Anime