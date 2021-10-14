My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 2: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi’ or ‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ is a slice of life romantic comedy anime that is based on a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Shiromanta. The show follows Futaba Igarashi, a hardworking and independent young woman whose short stature and childlike facial features make her seem like a child. At work, her tall and boisterous senpai looks after her, but her paternalist behavior annoys Futaba, who is proud of being self-reliant.

The duo regularly ends up in arguments, and her colleagues believe that the protagonist secretly harbors feelings for her frenemy. The anime first premiered on October 9, 2021, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 2 Release Date

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ episode 2 titled ‘Udon, Sometimes Full Moon’ is slated to premiere on October 17, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, HTB, Animax, and TUF at various times. The series is animated by Studio Doga Kobo, with Ryouta Itou serving as the director and Yoshimi Narita overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Jikou Abe, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi has handled the series music composition. The opening theme, “Annoying! San San Week!” is performed by voice actors Tomori Kusunoki, Saori Hayami, Reina Aoyama, and Aoi Koga, and the ending theme song, “Niji ga Kakaru Made no Hanashi,” is sung by Yui Horie.

Where to Watch My Senpai Is Annoying Season 1 Online?

You can watch ‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ on Funimation with original Japanese audio and English subtitles. In Scandinavian countries, the series is available on Wakanim. Fans can also stream the latest episodes on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 2 Spoilers

In episode 1, viewers get introduced to Futaba Igarashi, a young, independent, and hardworking woman who loves her job. On her way to the office, she meets her colleague and enthusiastically discusses the details of the presentation that they are going to have in the evening. When she reaches her cubicle, Futaba is greeted by her tall and high-spirited senpai Harumi Takeda who treats her like a child. When she later attends the meeting in the evening, Takeda surprises the protagonist by allowing her to give the entire presentation on her own- something she really wanted to do.

The following day Futaba was informed about the discrepancy in the information of one of the orders that she was supposed to inspect. But she realizes that she forgot to cross-check the information. Instead of showing any kind of anger or disappointment, her senpai instead takes her along with him to their clients. He humbly apologizes to them and asks for time to rectify their mistake.

When one evening, Futaba forgets her commuter pass and returns to her cubicle looking for it. There she finds Takeda sleeping on the desk, lying over the paper of the project she has messed up. It suddenly begins to dawn on her how deeply Takeda cares for every aspect of her life and stands by her no matter what. In episode 2, Futaba will again find herself a victim of workspace ridicule. Takeda will continue to be affectionate but will give her a really hard time.

