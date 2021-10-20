My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ or ‘Senpai ga Uzai Kouhai no Hanashi’ is a slice of life romantic comedy anime that is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Shiromanta. The show centers upon a diligent office worker named Igarashi Futuba, who hates her loudmouth senpai, Takeda Harumi, for treating her life as a child. While the two regularly have scuffles every now and then, Takeda genuinely cares for the protagonist despite his annoying habits.

While it may sometimes seem that she detests her senpai, but her colleagues slowly realize that she may have feelings for Takeda. The anime first premiered on October 10, 2021. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 3 Release Date

‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ Episode 3, titled ‘And Christmas,’ is slated to premiere in Japan on October 24, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, BS11, GYT, HTB, Animax, and TUF. The series is animated by Studio Doga Kobo, with Ryouta Itou helming the directorial team and Yoshimi Narita overseeing the scripts.

The characters are designed by Jikou Abe, while Hiroaki Tsutsumi handled the series music composition. The opening theme track “Annoying! San San Week!” is sung by voice actors Tomori Kusunoki, Saori Hayami, Reina Aoyama, and Aoi Koga. Meanwhile, Yui Horie has performed the ending theme song “Niji ga Kakaru Made no Hanashi.”

Where to Watch My Senpai Is Annoying Season 1 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘My Senpai Is Annoying’ for streaming outside Asia. People with a subscription can head here to watch the slice of life anime. The latest episodes are also accessible on Funimation. Fans from Asia can stream ‘My Senpai is Annoying’ on iQIYI and Bilibili.

My Senpai Is Annoying Episode 3 Spoilers

In episode 2, Futuba can’t get over the fact that she asked her senpai to be his wife after drinking too much. The following day, she is horrified that Takeda will soon come and she will have to face him. However, when Harumi greets her, nothing seems out of the ordinary. They later go to a nearby restaurant for lunch, where Futuba brings up the topic. Takeda can’t help but laugh when he looks at her embarrassed colleague. He reassures her that he understands that she was drunk and didn’t mean what she said. Although he feels a bit better but then suddenly, an even more disturbing thought crosses her mind. Futuba wonders if her senpai even considers her women or not.

She later tries to make changes to her physical appearance so that she can look more attractive. When she goes shopping with her friend, the protagonist uses two stuff toys inside her clothes to see if she can gain more attention. However, she forgets to remove it before boarding the train and accidentally comes across her senpai and another colleague. While the latter notice the obvious difference in her physical appearance, senpai feels that there is nothing out of the ordinary.

It confirms what Futuba feared all along, and she is devastated by it. However, a call with her grandfather and a bit of self-talk with herself goes a long way. The following day she became more confident and did not fail to tell her senpai to treat her like a lady. In episode 3, Futuba’s friends and colleagues will become to realize that she probably has feelings for Takeda. However, her senpai will remain oblivious everything while the protagonist struggles with her feelings.

