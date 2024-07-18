My Spy: Is United Fighting Academy a Real Boxing Gym?

Five years after marrying Sophie’s mother, JJ becomes a doting stepfather, trading in his high-octane spy life for a domestic existence in the spy comedy, ‘My Spy: The Eternal City.’ With his stepdaughter now in her teens, the CIA operative finds it difficult to connect with her like he once used to. However, he continues to train her in martial prowess at a local boxing gym known as United Fighting Academy. The establishment helps Sophie develop a range of physical and athletic attributes that make her just as sharp and dangerous as her mentor, albeit her attention wanes as other commitments start surfacing. Furthermore, it is the only place JJ can spend time with her while the two continue to drift apart.

United Fighting Academy: A Fictional Boxing Gym

United Fighting Academy is a fictional gym in ‘My Spy: The Eternal City.’ Developed by director Peter Segal and his co-writers Jon Hoeber and Erich Hoeber, the boxing range is where Sophie’s after-school training with her mentor happens. Unlike her friends, the girl has to adhere to the regime set out by JJ, who is hell-bent on helping her achieve her aspirations of becoming a future spy. However, during their scene at the gym, she tells him that she no longer wants to have a career in espionage like she did in her pre-teens. Instead, the sparring sessions are mainly a means by which JJ can connect with his growing daughter, who is leaving him behind in her adolescence, and her newfound interest in spending time with her crush.

While the gym is equipped for all sorts of training, the signage at the front of the establishment specifies that United Fighting Academy is a place to learn boxing, wrestling, and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. Its interiors are stocked with numerous practice dummies, punching bags, and a boxing ring, where people can choose their preferred way to train. A real-life gym with a similar name can be found in United Martial Arts Academy at 2951 Sunrise Boulevard #120 in Rancho Cordova, California. Although the two establishments have similarities in their title, they differ in the types of martial arts taught in their classes. The academy in Rancho Cordova is a Taekwondo coaching center for kids aged four or above, while United Fighting Academy is for teens and adults who can engage in free training.

‘My Spy: The Eternal City’ was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and Venice, Italy. Scenes featuring the boxing range were brought to life in those cities. The establishment illustrates JJ’s desperation to reconnect with his stepdaughter through the excuse of training. It may have a brief appearance within the film, but its emotional impact is resonant as it reveals how the protagonist is using the classes at the gym to have more time with his ward. As Sophie spreads her wings toward adulthood, JJ feels that she no longer needs to rely on him like she used to. Also, physical training is something the CIA operative takes solace in, given his storied military past. Thus, training at the fictional gym, which cannot be found in real life, maybe his only way to let off some steam.

