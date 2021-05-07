In just one season, ‘Mythic Quest’ became one of the most popular sitcoms by giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the world of videogame development and a fresh perspective on nerd culture. The staff behind the popular titular videogame returned to our screens with the show’s second season in the form of a delightful double-sized premiere. Episodes 1 and 2 dropped on the same day, and both episodes are drastically different in tone.

In the new season, the dysfunctional team members are at loggerheads for various reasons, as usual, and deliver some quirky moments. You can find details of the major events of both episodes in the recap section. For those who cannot contain their excitement over what lies ahead, here’s what you need to know about ‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 3.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 3 is slated to release on May 14, 2021, at 12 am EST. The second season consists of nine episodes, with new episodes releasing weekly on Fridays.

Where To Stream Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 3 is available to stream on Apple TV+. The series is an Apple TV+ Original and can only be streamed on the service.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

Now that the central conflicts of season 2 have settled in, ‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 3 promises to be a hysterical affair. As fans know, whenever the team members try to help out each other, things can go hilariously wrong. In the third episode, titled ‘#YumYum,’ Jo helps CW deal with his publisher while Brad looks to set up David on a date. Ian and Poppy will continue working on the expansion’s development, albeit separately.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episodes 1 & 2 Recap

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Titans’ Rift,’ sees Poppy and Ian dealing with the stress from their jobs. Ian talks about taking a vacation. That night Poppy has a sex dream. The next day, she talks about her dream to Dana and Rachel at work. Dana assumes the dream was about Ian and advises Poppy to assert her dominance at work to get rid of the dream. Poppy and David obsess over finding a new title and settle upon “Titan’s Rift,” which Poppy comes up with after having another sex dream about Ian. In the end, Rachel and Dana decide to pursue their feelings for each other and share a kiss. The episode ends with David having a sex dream about himself.

In the second episode of season 2, titled ‘Grouchy Goat,’ Rachel and Dana are cautious about their new relationship at first but realize no one cares. Brad offers them the opportunity to design a new mobile game. Ian and Poppy discuss Titan’s Rift with the art team. After an uninspired speech, Ian teaches Poppy how to inspire a room and promises to give her a new devs team if she can make a good speech at the Gaming Luncheon. Dana, Rachel, and Jo work on the new mobile game but face many hurdles. In the end, Jo makes herself look good in front of Brad by criticizing Dana and Rachel’s ideas. Poppy gives a rousing speech, and Ian and David realize Poppy played them to get what she wants, thus asserting her dominance at work.

