In the third episode of ‘Mythic Quest’ season 2, the differences between Ian and Poppy ultimately lead to a bitter fight that is likely to have long-term consequences for the show’s entire season. In case you missed the episode, we recommend you go through our detailed recap to find out what happened. Since episode 4 of the second season is all set to release soon, let’s have a look at everything we know about it.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 4 is all set to premiere on May 21, 2021, at 12 am EST. The second season comprises nine episodes, each of which releases weekly, every Friday.

Where To Stream Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on Apple TV+. Since the show is an Apple TV+ Original, it is not available for streaming on any other platform.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

Ian and Poppy end up having a divorce-like altercation, as feared by David. The upcoming episode, titled ‘Breaking Bad,’ is likely to delve deeper into their differences and the aftermath of their fight. The viewers may get to learn more about David’s dating life and what happens to the expansion plans of the Mythic Quest video game. The official synopsis of the episode, as provided by Apple+, is – “Brad attempts to convince the developing team that his brother Zack is not a nice guy, he’s pretending to be. Rachel does Ian a favor.

Mythic Quest Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

‘Mythic Quest’ season 2 episode 3, titled ‘#YumYum,’ primarily focuses on the conflicts between the co-creative directors Ian and Poppy. While discussing the expansion of the Mythic Quest video game in the conference room, both of them conclude that it will be more efficient if they develop their ideas separately. However, the decision triggers David’s past memories, and he realizes that their conflict is only going to get worse.

Later in the episode, he confesses to Brad and Jo that he is trying his luck in the dating world again. Brad and the rest of the team begin to help him, which naturally includes checking his social media profiles. It does not take long for Brad to understand that David will be better off without them. The comical portrayal of David’s unsuccessful dating life is by far the most entertaining part of the entire episode.

On the other hand, Ian and Poppy only grow further apart. As they work in different parts of the building in separate teams despite struggling to function without each other’s assistance properly, David sees it as a sign of the coming storm. Although by working separately, they manage to keep their conflicts aside for some time, the underlining issues are still there, and they become pronounced when the co-creative directors decide to work together again on the expansion idea. They end up having the divorce-like fight that David had feared since the beginning of the episode, and it appears that their conflicts are here to stay for the entire season.

