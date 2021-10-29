Mythomaniac Season 3: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘Mythomaniac’ (originally titled ‘Mytho’) is a sentimental French-language series that revolves around the troubled life of a working mother named Elvira Giannini. Deeply exhausted and desperate for attention, Elvira lies about having breast cancer. Created by Anne Berest and Fabrice Gobert, the series focuses on Elvira’s lies and her difficult family. ‘Mythomaniac’ first premiered in France on September 23, 2019, on Arte. The comedy drama later found an international audience through Netflix after it released on the streamer on November 28, 2019.

Many commended the show’s exploration of marriage, trauma, sexuality, and the plight of overworked and underappreciated mothers. However, others criticized its heavy reliance on exaggerated tropes. The series already has two seasons under its belt, and fans are curious to know whether or not it will return for a third installment. So, here’s everything we know.

Mythomaniac Season 3 Release Date

‘Mythomaniac’ season 2 landed in its entirety on October 29, 2021, on Netflix, after it aired on Arte. The second season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 38-58 minutes each.

You must be wondering about season 3 of the show. As of now, Arte has not officially renewed the series for a third season. It is likely that both Arte and Netflix are waiting to see the ratings of season 2 before confirming a new installment. However, it is likely that ‘Mythomaniac’ will be recommissioned for a third installment, as it was originally conceptualized as a lengthy series. “It’s really a long-term series, which has been imagined like that,” said Gobert in October 2019. Thus, we don’t see any reason why there won’t be a third season!

Additionally, the fates of several characters are left ambiguous at the end of season 2. Plot-wise, the stage is already set for another round. Keeping in mind the time required for the show’s renewal, filming, and postproduction, we predict that the third season will land sometime in late 2022. Therefore, fans can get ready for ‘Mythomaniac’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q3 2022 or later. Now, we must patiently wait for the official renewal announcement!

Mythomaniac Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the show is greenlit for another round, the main cast is expected to reprise their roles for season 3. This includes Marina Hands (Elvira), Mathieu Demy (Patrick), Jérémy Gillet (Sam), Marie Drion (Carole), and Zélie Rixhon (Virginie). Others who are expected to return are Marie Bouvet (Sandrine), Julia Faure (Isa), Jean-Charles Clichet (Jeff), and Linh-Dan Pham (Brigitte). We will also likely see Luca Terracciano (Lorenzo), Théo Augier (Renan), and Yves Jacques (Mr. Brunet). However, Andrea Roncato will not be reprising his role as Nonno, as his character’s arc concludes with his death in season 2.

Mythomaniac Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

Season 2 finds Elvira estranged from her family after they find out the truth about her fake medical diagnosis. Patrick marries Sandrine but later redevelops feelings for Elvira. Nonno dies in a car accident, and the family reluctantly reunites in the face of their tragic loss. Elvira tells Patrick about her traumatic experience as a 15-year-old that led to the birth of Lorenzo. Carole decides to go on the cruise, joining the recruitment arm of the sect. In the season finale, we see Lorenzo smiling at the sight of a stranger, presumed to be Elvira.

If there is a season 3, it can potentially explore Elvira’s bond with Lorenzo. Additionally, it can also dive into the Giannini family’s attempts to stay connected and heal their damaged relationships. Patrick and Elvira may rekindle their romance. Sam’s relationship with Renan is likely to be a focal point of the potential season 3. At the same time, Carole’s work and travel experiences might be highlighted. Virginie may be seen going through her troublesome teen years with the help of her family.

