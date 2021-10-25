Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

This week’s episode deals with two major cases that put Nancy and her crew in a fix. The first one revolves around a ruthless predator who has a fetish for taking out his victims’ hearts. The other case goes back to a murder in the 1950s for which a man had been wrongly held accountable. Laci puts Nancy to the job of cracking the long-drawn mystery as new adventures take shape. To know more about the latest episode, head to the recap section. Now, you can go through essential updates for episode 4 here!

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 episode 4 is set to release on October 29, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 and 44 minutes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Stream Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 episode 4 on The CW at the date and time mentioned above. The show will also be available for streaming on The CW’s official website and The CW app. You can catch the new episode on the niche streaming platform, HBO Max. If you are keen on using live TV options, you may choose between Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity Stream, and DirecTV. Moreover, the episode will be available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

The Drew Crew will tackle an unusual case in the fourth episode titled ‘The Demon of Piper Beach.’ The town will be afflicted by supernatural forces that cause people to dangerously sleepwalk. Meanwhile, Nancy will rethink her last encounter with the Frozen Hearts Killer and the warning he left her with. His last words sounded like a signal of impending doom, so she will begin to doubt whether the case has actually been solved. Apart from that, her feelings for Ace will slowly intensify, and George will receive a friend request from someone unexpected, which will petrify him. To catch a glimpse of the upcoming week, take a look at the promo here!

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

In the third episode of season 3, titled ‘The Testimony of the Executed Man,’ Nancy promises Laci to investigate the wrongful conviction of Joe Kelsey, an immigrant who was executed for murder in the 1950s, and the evidence now lies somewhere in Horseshoe Bay. In exchange for cracking the case, Laci would look into the Frozen Hearts Killer. They go where the murder took place, but when they open the box of evidence, Joe’s ghost begins to scream in Yiddish.

Nancy realizes that Joe is left-handed as opposed to the assailant who was right-handed. Although they have the evidence required, Ace wants to dig deeper, so he brings along a book of matches found in the box before heading off to the convention. Nancy’s gut feeling tells her to check the guestlist for Detective Con, and sure enough, she realizes that the killer would be present there. Nancy and Laci try to bait the killer, calling him certain names that rile him up to the extent that he approaches Nancy as she is about to leave the convention.

However, the Drew Crew and the police rush in to save the young detective. Later, Ace realizes that Laci’s grandmother was in love with Joe during the early days, but circumstances made it dangerous for them to be together. The words he yelled in Yiddish meant, “I’ll never leave you, sweetheart.” In the end, Nancy discloses that the killer had warned her about something more dangerous to come before being caught as Ace listens in disbelief!

Read More: Movies Like Nancy Drew