Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date and Spoilers

This week, Nancy and the crew spiral into a world of nightmares as a new monster takes hold of their subconscious. He is powerfully capable of manipulating dreams and even hurting people without physical force. Bess volunteers to kill him, much to everyone’s disappointment. They don’t trust her partnership with Temperance, which poses another problem for the gang. To know how the episode ends, take a good look at the refresher highlighted at the bottom. Now, we’d like to tell you everything we know about episode 5!

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 episode 5 is set to release on November 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET on The CW. New episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 and 44 minutes are scheduled to release every Friday.

Where to Stream Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 episode 5 on The CW at the date and time mentioned above. The show will also be available for streaming on The CW’s official website and The CW app. In addition, you can catch the new episode on the streaming platform, HBO Max. If you are keen on using live TV options, you may choose between Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Xfinity Stream, and DirecTV. Moreover, the episode will be available on-demand on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode, titled ‘The Vision of the Birchwood Prisoner,’ will follow Nancy as she tries to hunt down two killers. She still can’t get over her failure regarding the Frozen Hearts murder case, so she would adopt another approach hoping to solve it. With help from Temperance’s third eye vision, they will look for answers about a new murder suspect. Meanwhile, Ace will struggle to extricate himself from Bobbsey’s problematic world. On the other hand, George will meet someone from the past. Take a look at the promo for a deeper understanding of what might happen next!

Nancy Drew Season 3 Episode 4 Recap

Horseshoe Bay is under the threat of a nightmarish monster in the fourth episode of season 3, titled ‘The Demon of Piper Beach.’ Carson and Jean discuss the disappearance of the former’s client right before he was about to meet with Jean. As Carson investigates, he chances upon footage of Ace in Bobbsey’s car. George reluctantly visits her biological father Edwin after 17 years, and he is equally overwhelmed to see her. Nick invites Ryan to assist in his youth center, where the monster might have found its new abode.

Nancy similarly senses its presence while sleepwalking. It is believed that the nightmares could be chased away by an indigenous dreamcatcher, so Nancy gets several of those made despite Bess warning her that it is pointless without the full moon. As expected, the demon creeps into everyone’s dreams and manipulates them into almost killing themselves. Nick wakes up with his hands full of blood and stops Bess from stabbing herself.

Ace saves Nancy, who has doused herself in Acetone. Bess decides to use the concept of lucid dreaming to end the demon, so she enters the dream world while Ryan heads to Piper Beach to actualize it in the real world. Bess joins the Women in White and manifests a ball of lightning that ultimately kills the demon. The episode ends with Nancy waking up to news about Jake’s body dumped outside his own cafe.

