‘Nancy Drew’ is a mystery drama series on The CW that revolves around the titular character. Based on the books of the same name, the show is developed by Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz. The series follows an 18-year-old Nancy Drew who decides to leave town after high school but is drawn into a mystery when she and her friends witness a supernatural murder. When the Drew Crew finds that they are also the suspects in the said murder, they get together to find who is responsible. The supernatural show first premiered on October 9, 2019.

The series has received a mixed response from the viewers and critics. While the show is in no way an original concept, it has been appreciated for the spin it puts on a franchise that already has a solid fan following. Even though the series has elements of the supernatural, it knows how to use them well. Some people also felt that the show has potential, but it is still struggling to realize it. However, during its two-season run, it has managed to garner a decent fanbase who would be happy to see another season. So, is the show coming back with season 3? Let’s find out!

Nancy Drew Season 3 Release Date

‘Nancy Drew’ season 2 released on January 20, 2021, on The CW, with the season wrapping up after 18 episodes on June 2, 2021. Each episode is 40-44 minutes long.

As for the third season, here is what we know. On February 3, 2021, the series was given the go-ahead for the third installment. It comes as a relief to the fans, given the unimpressive ratings and viewership figures. The drama also faced tough competition from other series and ranked 126th among all TV shows during its second run.

The statement made by CEO of The CW Mark Pedowitz gave us an idea as to what brought about the decision to renew the show. It seems that it had a lot to do with the network wanting to maintain stability during the pandemic. Pedowitz revealed that the shows currently on-air seem to work for the network, and he would prefer having a definite lineup rather than leaving things up in the air. This explains why The CW greenlit 12 series in one go. Another possible reason could be that the mystery series is doing reasonably well on digital platforms. So, we can see why it was worth getting a new season order.

Season 2 commenced filming in late September 2020 and finally wrapped up in late April 2021, despite the COVID-19-related interruptions. New episodes were ready for release with a headstart of roughly four months. Since the third season has got an early renewal, the fans won’t have to wait as long. Taking into account that the upcoming season already features in the fall schedule of The CW, we can expect ‘Nancy Drew’ season 3 to release sometime in Fall 2021. It has also been reported that the new season will air on Friday nights at 9 pm ET instead of its usual Wednesday slot.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The main characters in the show are Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann), Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani), Ned “Nick” Nickerson (Tunji Kasim), Ace (Alex Saxon), Georgia “George” Fan (Leah Lewis), Carson Drew (Scott Wolf), and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith). Recurring characters in the show are Lucy Sable (Stephanie Van Dyck), Lisbeth (Katie Findlay), Victoria Fan (Liza Lapira), and Diana Marvin (Judith Maxie). Detective Tamura (Ryan-James Hatanaka), Amanda Bobbsey (Aadila Dosani), Gil Bobbsey (Praneet Akilla), and Grant (Shannon Kook) are also significant to the storyline. We might see most of the cast members portraying these roles return in season 3. There might also be some new faces.

Nancy Drew Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2, Nancy deals with the truth about her biological parents. She also becomes an investigator for Carson’s legal practice. Throughout the season, Nancy and her friends solve new cases, all the while discovering new aspects of themselves. In the final episode of season 2, Drew Crew is in dire straits. It turns out that the Wraith has been feeding on Nancy’s energy for a long time, and she badly needs help. Since she is under the influence of the forest-dwelling spirit, she cannot make any decisions by herself. In the third season, we might see Nancy handle the aftermath of the damage done by the Wraith. In the same vein as the first two seasons, we can expect Nancy and her friends to solve more crimes in Horseshoe Bay.

