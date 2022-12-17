Nanny Sequel: Possibilities, Explored

Written and directed by debutant filmmaker Nikyatu Jusu, ‘Nanny’ is a horror drama film that tells the story of Aisha (Anna Diop), an undocumented Senegalese immigrant trying to make a life for herself in New York. When she came to America, she had to leave her son, Lamine (Jahleel Kamara), behind in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, hoping that she would have enough money one day to bring him America. When Aisha gets the job to work as the nanny to look after the daughter of the affluent Upper East Side couple, Adam (Morgan Spector) and Amy (Michelle Monaghan), she believes all her hopes and dreams are on the verge of coming true. However, the employers prove to be increasingly difficult, and Aisha discovers that she has drawn the attention of supernatural entities from African mythology.

Following its release, ‘Nanny’ received mostly positive reviews, with critics heaping praise on Jusu and her leading lady. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Nanny’ sequel, we got you covered.

Will There be a Nanny Sequel?

‘Nanny’ premiered on January 22, 2022, at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Grand Jury Prize in the US Dramatic Competition. The film was made available for streaming on December 16, 2022, on Prime Video. As for the sequel, this is what you need to know.

Neither the filmmakers nor the Prime Video executives have yet confirmed the development of a ‘Nanny’ sequel. But given the widespread positive response the film has received, a potential sequel just might be in the realm of possibility. Although the narrative of the first film seems complete unto itself, there are aspects that can be explored in a prospective sequel.

In ‘Nanny,’ when Aisha finally has enough money to bring her son to America, she discovers that Lamine is dead. Her cousin didn’t tell her because the latter was afraid that Aisha wouldn’t send the money to bring her to America. Aisha tries to take her own life in the same way her son died — drowning — but she is saved by Mami Wata, one of the deities appearing in her visions. This signifies that the gods have plans for her, and her employment as the nanny went against that. Aisha subsequently becomes part of her boyfriend Malik’s (Sinqua Walls) family and goes on to have another child.

The prospective sequel can focus on Aisha again some years down the line, or it can have a completely different lead. The African mythology isn’t explored nearly enough in the first film, so it would be great to see Jusu delving deep into that aspect while upholding the main themes of the first film: immigration and immigrant exploitation.

‘Nanny’ is a special film for Jusu, not just because it’s her first feature. She spent eight years developing this incredibly personal story, and part of the inspiration for it came from her parents, especially her mother.

“This is kind of a new way into the long journey of making it, so yeah, as a writer and director, you’re so close to the material,” the filmmaker told The AU Review. “Even in film school you learn not to edit your own film, because you’re too close to the material. You get somebody else (with) fresh eyes. On top of that, it’s a personal story. There were times where I literally felt like I was grieving my parents in real time. Both of them were alive (when I was writing), my dad is now gone, but I was grieving them in real time (so) I had to take a break. It was truly a love letter to both of them in different way.”

For now, Jusu’s schedule appears to be packed. Her next film will be released by Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures. She is also set to direct the sequel to the classic 1968 film ‘Night of the Living Dead.’ So, it might take some time before she can revisit the ‘Nanny’ universe. If the film goes into production within the next couple of years, the viewers can expect the ‘Nanny’ sequel to come out sometime in 2025.

