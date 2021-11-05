Narcos: Mexico Season 4: Renewed or Canceled?

Created by Carlo Bernard, Chris Brancato, and Doug Miro, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ is a companion series of ‘Narcos.’ While the latter focuses on the Colombian drug trade, the former concentrates on the rise of the Mexican cartels. The first two seasons revolve around the rise and eventual downfall of Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna).

In season 3, after Félix’s arrest, his Guadalajara Cartel has splintered into three groups, and each of them, along with the Gulf Cartel, start vying for control over the drug trade. While Sinaloa and Tijuana engage in an all-out war, Juárez becomes one of the most powerful drug-trafficking organizations in the world.

Meanwhile, Walt Breslin (Scoot McNairy) slowly realizes that the War on Drugs will not end anytime soon. A Juárez police officer named Victor Tapia (Luis Gerardo Méndez) searches for a serial killer, and Andrea Nuñez (Luisa Rubino), a journalist and the narrator of the story in season 3, begins investigating Carlos Hank Gonzalez, arguably the most powerful and influential man in Mexico. If you have already watched season 3 and want to know whether there will be a season 4 of ‘Narcos: Mexico,’ we got you covered.

Narcos: Mexico Season 4 Release Date

‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 3 premiered on November 5, 2021, on Netflix. Like the previous two seasons, it comprises ten episodes of 45–69-minute runtime. All episodes released on the same day. As for season 4, this is what you need to know.

It has been officially announced that the third season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ will also be its final season. Its parent series, ‘Narcos,’ also ended after three seasons. However, ‘Narcos: Mexico’ was initially developed as the fourth season of ‘Narcos’ before it was put through a complete reset and made as a brand new show with a different setting and cast of characters. As mentioned above, the companion series deals with the early days of Mexican cartels. The third season depicts how the Mexican drug war began and how the US War on Drugs became overwhelmingly unmanageable.

Chaos brings opportunity. The third and final season of Narcos: Mexico premieres November 5 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/CyP3CaBADr — Narcos (@NarcosNetflix) October 11, 2021

The third and final season ends at a turning point in the drug war. Amado (José María Yazpik) successfully leaves the drug trade, and while the rest of the world believes that he is dead, he reunites with his girlfriend Marta in Chile. Chapo (Alejandro Edda) and Mayo (Alberto Guerra) assume control of the Sinaloa Cartel and decide to take Juárez away from Amado’s brother, Vicente.

The Arellano family learns that Ramón (Manuel Masalva) has been killed while he was on a mission to take out Mayo. Andrea and her colleagues at La Voz fail to bring down Hank, but her articles lead to the firing and arrest of General Rebollo, the man in charge of Mexico’s war on drugs. Walt becomes disillusioned with the war and reveals to Andrea the role he and the DEA played in the torture and death of a young dual citizen named Alex Hodoyan before moving to Chicago.

In the coming years, things will get only bloodier and more violent. However, that’s not what the show set out to portray. There might be another addition to the ‘Narcos’ franchise in the future, focusing on the drug trade of some other country. However, it is highly unlikely that there will be a ‘Narcos: Mexico’ season 4.

