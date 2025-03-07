Natalie Cruz: Where is the Temptation Island Temptress Now?

Natalie Cruz was one of the temptresses introduced on Netflix’s ‘Temptation Island’ to test the strength of four men in committed relationships. With her bubbly personality, bright smile, and undeniable beauty, she quickly stood out among the 12 single women in the men’s villa. The time on the island was exciting for her, but little did she know that her journey might lead to a potential romance. Grant Larsen was one of the committed men who found himself drawn to her. What kept the viewers on their toes was the possibility that they might finally get to watch if she ended up leaving the island with him. Time and time again, she proved that she is no ordinary temptation but rather a woman who knows her worth.

Natalie’s Experienced Passion and Romance on the Island

At the beginning of the experience, Natalie was asked out by Lino for the first date. Although they had effortless conversations, she wanted to take her time to explore her options before committing to one person on the island. As days passed, her conversations with Grant became more frequent, and the attraction between them became undeniable. Finally, when it was time for the second date, he asked her out, and she did not hesitate to say yes. Throughout all their ensuing dates, they shared many romantic moments together, even with Natalie making it clear that she did not want him to play any games with her.

Grant and Natalie shared a kiss on their first date together, and they became intimate not long after too. She reminded him that there were cameras around, but he still went ahead and gave in to his desires. Their chemistry was palpable, and ultimately, they both caved in. Along with more dates, they shared several other such nights of passion. As the Final Bonfire approached, she remained consistent about what she wanted. She admitted that she loved the light nature of their relationship but needed him to close the previous chapter of his life entirely. However, to the dismay of fans, Natalie ended up leaving the island alone because Grant chose to work on his personal growth moving forward.

Natalie is Touching New Heights as a Professional in the Sales Industry

Natalie Cruz started pursuing her Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Exercise Science at Northern Arizona University (NAU) in August 2019. During her time as a student, she actively involved herself in two part-time jobs, which helped her develop skills that proved helpful in her current life. In April 2020, she started serving as a COVID-19 Logistics Specialist at Rize Laboratory and a Front Desk Receptionist at Lake Oswego Corporation simultaneously. Through these, she gained experience in communications, data entry, personnel management, and much more. She worked in the first organization until February 2021 and left her position at the second in August of the same year.

In January 2022, she went away to study abroad at the University of Paris I: Panthéon-Sorbonne, where she gained invaluable knowledge on global perspectives, cross-cultural communication, and French Literature. After completing her semester there in June, the TV star returned to NAU to continue her studies and earned her Bachelor’s degree in May 2023. After her graduation, in July, she joined the Brannata Group as an Operation Team Member. She works there to this day, and her role entails supporting the development and implementation of internal processes and operations for better decision-making. She also began working as a full-time Sales Associate at Bonvue in September 2023 and climbed up the ladder to become a part-time Marketing Director just two months later.

Besides Natalie’s role at Bonvue and The Brannata Group, she is also the Marketing Director for Zynergy Wellness Salon and Boutique since December 2023. Furthermore, the 23-year-old Sales Professional is a model signed by FORD/Robert Black Agency, where she gets to explore new opportunities beyond her corporate career. Apart from this, she is a partner at Juice Plus+ and provides customers with personalized guidance, which is carefully crafted to meet their personal needs and health goals. This role includes her helping with advice on product selection and how to incorporate them into one’s daily routine effectively. Natalie is gradually garnering a fanbase on her Instagram too. She often showcases her Amazon storefront here, listing the products she usually purchases from the website.

Natalie Loves to Explore New Places and is a Family-Oriented Woman

Natalie has always had a profound love for traveling, which became quite evident during her semester abroad back in Paris, France. Immersing herself in the vibe of the city of love, she explored the beautiful cafes and streets, topped it off with baguettes and wine, and even enjoyed her time before the Eiffel Tower. In April 2022, she continued chasing her wanderlust by visiting the breathtaking city of Ibiza in Spain, and soon after, traveled to the serene blue waters of the Algarve Coast in Portugal. Some of her more notable trips include Amalfi Coast in Italy, Mykonos in Greece, Tulum in Mexico, and several cities in Hawaii. The TV star has continued to add more exotic locations to her travel list, with her visit to Oregon being the most recent one. When she is not traveling, she absolutely loves to spend quality time with her furry cat, Peeny.

Besides this, Natalie is ultimately a family-oriented woman who is incredibly close to her father, Manny E Cruz. She often shares her love for him on her social media and takes pride in expressing that her father clicks amazing pictures of her. The reality TV personality also maintains an exceptional bond with her brother, Brandon Cruz, and often jokes with him, referring to him as her unpaid photographer. Apart from her family values, she is also a very good friend and has still maintained an amicable friendship with her childhood school best friend, Olivia Bier. The duo often spend their time together and make sure to capture their memories at every possible chance. The Arizona resident has also maintained an amicable relationship with her former co-stars Courtney Randolph, Alex Zamora, Kay Carlson, and Reba.

Read More: Temptation Island Season 3: Where Are The Contestants Now? Who Are Still Together?