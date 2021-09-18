NCIS: Hawaii Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’ (also known as ‘NCIS: Hawaii’), created by Christopher Silber, Jan Nash, and Matt Bosack, is the latest addition to the long-running ‘NCIS‘ franchise. The new series focuses on a group of Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents who operate from the Pearl Harbor Office and undertake high-stakes missions on the mesmerizing shores of Hawaii.

The police procedural drama will provide fans of the hit franchise with a fresh setting and characters alongside familiar thrills and action. If you are excited to tag along for the team’s adventures in Paradise of the Pacific, here’s everything you need to know before watching ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ season 1 episode 1!

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date

‘NCIS: Hawaii’ season 1 episode 1 is scheduled to air on September 20, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes of the show’s debut season will be released by the network weekly every Monday. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 1 Online?

To watch ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ season 1 episode 1 on your TV screens, simply tune into CBS at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the debut episode online on CBS’ official website or Paramount+ shortly after its television premiere. Cord-cutters can stream the premiere episode on VOD and live-TV platforms like YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, Xfinity, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 1 Spoilers

The pilot episode of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ will introduce us to Jane Tennant, the fierce and devoted leader of the NCIS Pearl Harbor. Tennant and her talented team comprising field agents and a cyber intelligence specialist will face a new challenge when an unidentified and experimental Naval aircraft lands on the shores of Oahu. The team must investigate the matter and figure out who is behind the crash. Joe Milius, a high-ranking Navy Captain, might have something to do with the crash. We will also get a look at Tennant’s personal life and relationship with her children, Alex and Julie. Here’s a promo for episode 1!

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Cast: Who is in it?

‘NCIS: Hawaii’ stars Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant. You might remember the actress from her role as Tara Barnett from ‘Call Me Kat.’ Noah Mills plays Jesse Boon, who is Tennant’s trusted second-in-command, and Jason Antoon appeared as Ernie Malik, the team’s cyber intelligence specialist. Alex Tarrant (Kai Holman), Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy Tara), Kian Talan (Alex Tennant), and Tori Anderson (Kate Whistler) round off the rest of the main cast.

Enver Gjokaj who is best known for playing Daniel Sousa on ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D‘ and ‘Agent Carter’ guest stars as Captain Milius. Mahina Anna Maria Napoleon (Julie Tennant), Moses Goods (Wally Holman), Danielle Nuela Zalopany (Hina), Ron Yuan (Big Luna), Erica Wong (Myra), Jamaal Burcher (Charles Randolph), and Amber Olivia Abara (Sally) also appear in the series premiere.

