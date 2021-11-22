NCIS: Hawaii Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

This week’s episode of ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ follows the death of a navy officer whose body is found at the beach. The prime suspect is his girlfriend, who claims to be hiding something pivotal. Kai is then asked to do a background check on her which brings up her suspicious past. If you’re curious about more details, take a look at the recap for episode 7. Now, you can brace yourselves for the upcoming episode as you go through its information here!

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date

‘NCIS: Hawaii’ season 1 episode 8 is scheduled to air on November 29, 2021, at 10 pm ET on CBS. New episodes of the show’s debut season release weekly every Monday. Each episode will have a runtime of approximately 45 minutes.

Where To Stream NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘NCIS: Hawaii’ season 1 episode 8 on your TV screens, simply tune into CBS at the aforementioned date and time. You can also watch the debut episode online on CBS’ official website or Paramount+ shortly after its television premiere. Cord-cutters can stream the premiere episode on VOD and live-TV platforms like YouTubeTV, Hulu Live TV, Spectrum, Xfinity, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, YouTube, FuboTV, Amazon Prime, and DirecTV.

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers

Episode 8 titled ‘Legacy’ will follow Jane and the team as they look into the murder of an anti-capitalist protestor. In the process, they will find themselves in the middle of a feud between eco-activists and a tech billionaire. Their primary cause of conflict will be a piece of land that the latter will want to capitalize upon. Finally, Jane and Captain Joe will go on a date so we can expect sparks to fly between the couple. As holiday season is also upon us, the next few episodes might be themed around it. If you’re curious, you can check out the promo here!

NCIS: Hawaii Season 1 Episode 7 Recap

The seventh episode, titled ‘Rescuers,’ starts with the complicated death of Navy Petty Officer Dave Andrews. He was found dead near the beach but was killed somewhere else. He was originally a Rescue Swimmer with the Navy acquainted with another Rescue Swimmer named Tracy Moore. Special Agent in Charge Tennant takes the lead in the case as he suspects the victim’s relationship with Tracy. She claims that someone had broken into her house and flooded it with teddy bears.

The floor had a lot of blood on it which means that the officer had been murdered there itself. Although Tracy seems terrorized, the team is wary of trusting her blindly and sure enough, they realize that she was forced by a man named Eddie Foreman to be his partner while he committed crimes. The ex-convict was present on the island during the murder so he is brought in for questioning.

Foreman denies being involved in any of it but later, he hires one of his ex-cellmates to murder Moore before her knowledge is used in court against him. After the hitman is caught, Foreman decides to do the job himself but Tara and a member of the Coast Guard stop him. Foreman is then put in prison for the rest of his life. Towards the end of the episode, we see Tara rekindle her relationship with Whistler while Kai’s father celebrates his test results.

Read More: What Happened to Jack Sloane on NCIS? Why Did Maria Bello Leave NCIS?