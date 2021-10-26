NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

In the third episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13, Kilbride finds himself in a dilemma as his friend turns out to be responsible for the illegal dealing of weapons. Callen tries his best to push Kilbride towards the right side of the law, but the man partaking in the crime has social and political influence, which makes things difficult for Callen. For a detailed description of the events that define episode 3, head to the recap. Now, we’re thrilled to present all the details regarding episode 4 of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13!

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Release Date

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 episode 4 is set to release on October 31, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with runtimes ranging from 42 to 44 minutes release weekly on Sundays.

Where to Stream NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch season 13 episode 4 of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. Following the television broadcast, you can catch the episode online on CBS’ official website and the streaming platform Paramount+. Additionally, you can watch the new episodes on live TV services like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The show is also available for on-demand rental on Pluto TV, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand (seasons 2, 10, and 13), and Vudu.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 4 Spoilers

Episode 4, titled ‘Sorry for Your Loss,’ will follow Callen as he seeks Russian spy Katya on a new mission in ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13. On the other hand, Kilbride will ask the NCIS to help him find a vehicle filled with loaded weapons. However, the episode will take an interesting turn when the prime suspect turns up dead. He is the one who would have sold the guns.

In the upcoming episode, we will see more of Kilbride, which could continue for a good part of the season. Besides that, Katya will be cooking up more trouble, as evident from her past record with the team as Callen desperately seeks answers. Here is a promo that might interest you!

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘Indentured,’ opens with a team of federal agents being murdered by a group of German arms dealers. The only ones surviving this nuclear calamity are Sam and Callen, who are devasted at the death of their colleagues. The man they are looking for is Lukas Meyer, who is acquainted with a woman named Mia Han and a man in the military, General Collins, who knows Kilbride. He is informed of Collins’ plan to run for Senate and is told to keep a check on his team so that Collins is not apprehended.

According to the plan, Sam is stopped from proceeding further, but he keeps an eye on Kilbride. Sam and Deeks track the movements of the criminal disguised as a political epitome of morality and use force on Kilbride to prevent him from looking out for his friend. Collins buys another round of arms from a man, but due to lack of enough evidence, the team tries to make Meyer’s girlfriend, Han, talk. For that, Kensi assumes the role of an addict and wins her over.

With time, Kensi realizes how Han was abused by his boyfriend, and now it is her turn to seek revenge. So she hires Kensi to murder Meyer, but the tables turn when Meyer is revealed to be dead due to an overdose. Kensi immediately realizes that it must be Han’s work, but the woman has fled without any sign or warning. Collins is just about to give away the weapons to the militia when Kilbride arrests him. Collins is forever banned from joining the police forces, and we are yet to see what happens to Kilbride for momentarily defending his friend.

