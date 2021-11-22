NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The sixth episode of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 follows the controversial death of an undercover agent who had been tailing the Chinese Navy for ages. She was under the watch of the NCIS team when it happened, so the matter gets out of hand pretty swiftly when all the agents get interrogated. To know how the episode ends, you can straightaway head to the recap. If you’re looking forward to episode 7, we have laid out all the updates about it here!

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7 Release Date

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 episode 7 is set to release on January 2, 2021, at 9 pm ET on CBS. New episodes with runtimes ranging from 42 to 44 minutes usually release weekly on Sundays.

Where to Stream NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 episode 7 on CBS at the date and time mentioned above. Following the television broadcast, you can catch the episode online on CBS’ official website and the streaming platform Paramount+. Additionally, you can watch the new episodes on live TV services like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. The show is also available for on-demand rental on Pluto TV, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Amazon Prime Video, Spectrum on Demand (seasons 11 and 13), and Vudu.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 7 Spoilers

Episode 7 of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 will essay Roundtree’s attempt at going undercover for an important case. His journey from a recurring character to a series regular has a lot to do with his popularity among the fans, so you can gear up to witness some exciting scenes in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Sam will resort to more of a diplomatic mindset as he negotiates with a suspected terrorist inside a bus. All the passengers will be captured as hostages as long as his daughter’s war crimes are not wiped off.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 13 Episode 6 Recap

Episode 6 of ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13, titled ‘Sundown,’ starts with a gunman terrorizing a city bus after shooting a cop. He has a bomb planted on his body and the hostages have only a few minutes left before the disaster strikes. Callen in the meantime examines the contents of Katya’s safe-deposit box. Kensi finds herself in an adoption orientation session. As the force investigates the case, they realize that the gunman is Gary DeMayo who wants to clear out his late daughter Kara’s name from war crimes she has been accused of committing.

Kara is dead now and DeMayo thinks that she was murdered. Callen and Deeks suspect DeMayo’s wife Rachel. As the team runs through Kara’s personal belongings, they find the name Lawrence Kerr in her notes. She was at the same time in Afghanistan as Kara. Rachel is brought to the scene as she tries to distract DeMayo. The SWAT team moves closer to the bomb which turns out to be viable. Kerr is just about to leave when Callen and Deeks question him. It turns out that Kara’s death was a suicide.

Sam proceeds to convey the truth to DeMayo. He lets down his guard and frees the hostages. As Roundtree tries to force the detonator away from him he refuses to leave. Sam rushes to the bus with SWAT shields and shields Roundtree and DeMayo from the explosion that hits seconds later. Callen wrestles with a sniper who turns out to be Kerr’s missing boss. DeMayo finally gets arrested while Kilbride lifts all chares off Kara’s name.

