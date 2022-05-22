NCIS Los Angeles Season 14: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Shane Brennan, ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ is a part of the ‘NCIS‘ franchise. The action series follows Special Agents Sam Hanna and Grisha “G.” Callen in the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s Los Angeles branch. Both of them are part of the Office of Special Projects and go undercover to investigate the cases based within the City of Angels.

The action-packed show has retained a high viewership since it first premiered on September 22, 2009. Though the latest season, which ended recently, has come under fire, especially compared to the earlier seasons, the series still does maintain a large fanbase. Admirers of the show are eager to know whether the series will be renewed for season 14. If you are in the same boat, we have your back!

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Release Date

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 13 premiered on October 10, 2021, on CBS, with the final episode of the season airing on May 22, 2022. Each of the 22 episodes in the show’s second installment runs for about 42-44 minutes.

As for season 14 of the show, we have some great news for the fans. The procedural show has indeed been renewed for another installment! CBS announced the show’s continuation on March 31, 2022, almost two months before the thirteenth season finished airing. The renewal is not unexpected given the show’s high viewership and more than 6 billion social media impressions. However, the strongest point in favor of the series is its status as the most-watched scripted show in its designated timeslot.

The production for the fourteenth season is likely to start a couple of months after the end of season 13. If all goes as planned, we expect ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ season 14 to release sometime in September or October 2023.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Cast: Who can be in it?

Actors Chris O’Donnell and LL Cool J are most likely to reprise the roles of Grisha “G.” Callen and Sam Hanna, respectively. Daniela Ruah may be back in season 14 to essay the character of Kensi Blye. We also expect Eric Christian Olsen to return as Marty Deeks, while Medalion Rahimi may take up the role of Fatima Namazi. Other names who might be back as part of the show’s cast include Caleb Castille (Devin Roundtree) and Gerald McRaney (Retired Admiral Hollace Kilbride).

Actress Sasha Clements may also appear as Katya Miranova, given the latest Callen arc. The beloved Linda Hunt, who portrays Henrietta “Hetty” Lange in the first twelve seasons of the show, has a diminished presence in season 13 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in order to keep her safe from the virus. However, fans will be delighted to know that she is likely to return as a full-fledged regular in season 14. Any more old or new faces who may join the series will surely be cheered on by the audience.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Plot: What can it be About?

The season 13 finale left fans on quite a cliffhanger, given the numerous twists, both good and bad. The NCIS team is desperate to save Callen from the trap woven by Katya. However, the multiple deepfakes keep tricking the trackers’ search for the veteran officer. While the intense situation is underway, Kensi and Marty receive some good news regarding the adoption front.

Will Callen succumb to Katya’s plan, and if not, how exactly will the team find him? No matter the outcome, the NCIS team will definitely not rest until Katya is brought to justice. Meanwhile, the good news regarding Kensi and Maty’s parenthood will definitely uplift the show’s mood. After the struggles that the two have gone through, we cannot help but be happy about this piece of news. Will the two finally get the child they have always wanted? If so, how will they manage their status as new parents? Season 14 is sure to answer these questions and many more.

Read More: NCIS: Los Angeles Filming Details